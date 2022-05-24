Pivot Energy Announces Plans to Develop 41 Megawatt Income-Qualified Community Solar Portfolio

Community Solar Subscriptions to Provide Access to Benefits of Renewable Energy for Thousands of Coloradan Households

DENVER, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national clean energy provider Pivot Energy announced its selection by Xcel Energy to develop a 41 megawatt (MW) community solar portfolio in Colorado, exclusively serving income-qualified households beneath an established income threshold. It will represent one of the largest income-qualified portfolios in the United States, and will impact thousands of households by increasing access to affordable, clean energy.

Pivot Energy has a long track record of successful project development initiatives geared toward income-qualified households, making the Company a natural fit for this award from Xcel Energy, which has similarly established its own ambitious goals to expand renewable energy access to historically marginalized groups. This 41 MW award is the most recent example of Xcel Energy's expansive efforts to develop income-qualified renewable energy projects.

By offering affordable community solar subscriptions to income-qualified households, Pivot Energy will be able to service groups that have historically been left out of the clean energy transition and that face many of the most adverse climate impacts . This community solar portfolio demonstrates how solar development can be leveraged to generate positive impacts beyond emissions reductions and environmental benefits.

Emmett Romine, Vice President of Customer Solutions and Innovation for Xcel Energy, said, "We are pleased to be working with Pivot Energy on this community solar portfolio. Subscribing to these community solar gardens will bring energy-bill savings to our income-qualified customers and help them be part of the clean-energy transformation."

The development of an income-qualified portfolio of this size is possible in Colorado because of the state's renewable energy regulatory landscape, which is designed to address energy equity issues while fulfilling the public demand for a transition to clean, emissions-free energy production. At this critical point in the national clean energy transition, governing bodies across the United States should look to the example set by states like Colorado that are leading the clean energy transition.

Former Governor of Colorado, Bill Ritter, said, "I am proud to see Pivot Energy, a Colorado-based company, leading efforts to expand renewable energy access for low-income households. The clean energy transition will only be successful if it can provide clean, reliable energy for all of us, regardless of income, and developing a 100% income-qualified solar portfolio on this scale will support countless Coloradans."

Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy, said, "Pivot Energy is thrilled to deploy this portfolio, which will deliver profound benefits — both environmental and economic — to thousands of income-qualified households. As the renewable energy industry strives to advance both energy equity and the clean energy transition, I hope to see other states and utilities emulate the leadership and constructive collaboration of Xcel Energy and the state of Colorado to facilitate more equitable access to clean energy."

