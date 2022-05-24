UpHealth Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Participation

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) ("UpHealth" or the "Company"), a global digital health company delivering technology platforms, infrastructure and services to modernize care delivery and health management, today announced management's participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Virtual Video 1x1 Investor Conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022

NYSE Healthcare & Technology Virtual Investor Access Day on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan, CEO of UpHealth, and Martin Beck, CFO of UpHealth, will attend and will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability , access , quality , outcomes , and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams, and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics, and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

