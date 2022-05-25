Broadcast Depot expands its reach outside of Latin America adding the US to its coverage area for LiveU solution sales

HACKENSACKM, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations looking to do live broadcasts and production in the US will now have the convenience of buying LiveU solutions through Broadcast Depot. The strategic reseller partner already has a large footprint in Latin America providing broadcasters and producers in all vertical markets with live video solutions. The expansion into the US strengthens its relationship with LiveU and opens new possibilities and markets for both companies in this region.

Organizations looking to do live broadcasts and production in the US will now have the convenience of buying LiveU solutions through Broadcast Depot. (PRNewswire)

With unmatched customer service and more than 23 years of experience, combined with top of the line and cost-effective solutions from LiveU, Broadcast Depot provides solutions to fit different customer needs and applications. "We're excited to have Broadcast Depot sign on to be a LiveU partner in the US. They have been one of LiveU's longest and most successful partners in Latin America. We expect their success to continue as they roll out their US operations with LiveU as part of their product portfolio." said George Klippel, Director of Channel Sales, LiveU.

Carlos Sarraff, VP of Broadcast Depot said, "We are a family-run company with expertise in radio, television, IP, OTT, and satellite transmission. Our team provides unsurpassed planning, training, installation and support services in Latin America with projects taking place all over the world. LiveU has been an integral technology partner with award-winning solutions and customer support. We look forward to expanding LiveU's footprint in the US and providing clients with service and support every step of the way."

Broadcast Depot is more than ready to serve and guide their clientele as technology providers and consultants. From designing workflows to choosing the right equipment, Broadcast Depot's team of experts can support projects of all sizes and scales from inception to post-production. Broadcast Depot can help clients differentiate themselves from competitors using high-quality, reliable live video and other production equipment. For more information visit 7bd.com, their Facebook and Instagram pages or send an email to sales@7bd.com

About LiveU

Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, distribution, and broadcast orchestration cloud solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contact:

Joyce Essig

201-742-5229

joyce@liveu.tv

LiveU ( http://liveu.tv/ ) is the pioneer and leader of IP-based video services and broadcast solutions for acquisition, management, and distribution. (PRNewsFoto/LiveU) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveU