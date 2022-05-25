BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES MATTHEW LIPSON AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING FOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS AND CONTENT

Industry Veteran to Oversee Marketing and Digital Strategy for All Allen Media Group Streaming Content

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of Matthew Lipson to the new position of Executive Vice President of Marketing for Digital Platforms and Content. In this new position, Lipson will oversee marketing strategies, creative development, social media, paid media, and optimization for all AMG digital television networks, motion pictures, content, and digital streaming platforms, including Sports.TV, theGrio, HBCU GO, and Comedy.TV, as well as AMG's digital distribution division for movies, Freestyle Digital Media. Lipson is based at the AMG headquarters in Los Angeles.

Matthew Lipson recently served as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital at 101 Studios and Sports Illustrated Studios where he oversaw marketing and digital strategy for all film, television, and audio releases. Prior to that, Lipson served as Senior Vice President, Digital Marketing at Open Road Films and the NBC/Universal specialty-film division, Focus Features. Prior to that, Lipson was Vice President, Client Strategy at world-renowned marketing and advertising agency Big Spaceship, where he led strategy and client engagement and oversaw award-winning marketing and digital campaigns for global brands such as: Chobani, BMW, Hewlett-Packard, SONOS and Crayola. Matthew has a bachelor's degree from Colgate University.

"Veteran marketing executive Matthew Lipson is an integral and highly-valuable addition to our Allen Media Group family," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. "Matt's extensive digital marketing experience makes him the ideal executive team leader as we continue to expand our digital footprint across all our Allen Media Group streaming platforms and positioning us to maximize our new global partnership with Google."

"I'm very excited to join the Allen Media Group team as Byron Allen continues to expand his already sizeable investments in digital products, technologies, content, and direct-to-consumer platforms," said Matthew Lipson, Allen Media Group's Executive Vice President of Marketing for Digital Platforms and Content.

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns free-streaming platforms THE GRIO, HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, and LOCAL NOW, the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

