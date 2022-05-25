KIND Introduces its KIND "Better Than Ice Cream" Truck National Tour to Give Away Thousands of KIND FROZEN® Treat Bars to Americans All Summer Long

KIND is giving Americans a free taste of its plant-based KIND FROZEN™ Treat Bars and launching its first limited-edition merch line inspired by the product

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) is introducing its first-ever national in-person tour with its KIND "Better Than Ice Cream" Truck to share thousands of free KIND FROZEN® Treat Bars with Americans across the country. In tandem with its KIND "Better Than Ice Cream" Truck experience, the brand is also introducing its first-ever limited-edition merchandise line, inspired by the KIND FROZEN® Treat Bars, exclusively available on kindsnacks.com.

Starting May 25 and running through August 8, KIND will be visiting ten national cities including New York City, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, OR and Bentonville, AR, and more to introduce its plant-based, creamy KIND FROZEN® Treat Bar line to as many Americans as possible. Upon visiting the truck, consumers will be immersed in a unique snacking experience surrounded by real plants, to visually demonstrate that the first ingredient of every KIND FROZEN® Treat Bar comes from a plant, either almonds or peanuts. Americans can learn where the truck is stopping on its eleven-week tour by visiting @kindsnacks on Instagram.

Just as KIND disrupted and elevated the bar aisle, KIND has been on a mission to disrupt the frozen treat category and tasting experience since entering the aisle in 2020, and has done so by bringing innovative and tasty products that are made with a nutrient-dense first ingredient like almonds or peanuts, and without any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. Since launch, the product line has quickly become a consumer favorite. KIND is confident that consumers will be drawn to the product due to its nutritional profile and the fact that it is plant-based, with each bar having 180 calories, 8g of total sugar, a nutrient-dense first ingredient of almonds or peanuts and an excellent source of fiber.

"Since day one, KIND has been committed to creating innovative, premium foods that all lead with a nutrient-dense ingredient, but never sacrifice taste," says Russell Stokes, CEO at KIND North America. "We're really proud of the growth we've seen with KIND FROZEN® Treat Bars and want everyone to know that we make tasty, frozen bars too. We can't wait for people to try for themselves to believe KIND FROZEN® Treat Bars really are as good as we say there are, and plant-based too."

In conjunction with its KIND "Better Than Ice Cream" Truck tour, KIND is launching a limited-edition merchandise line inspired by the treat bars. The new line will include The KIND FROZEN™ On Nails, custom stick-on nails to complement the KIND FROZEN® Treat Bar product wrapper, The KIND <3 Plants Waterer, a hanging plant waterer inspired by KIND's 40+ plant-based products, and The KIND FROZEN™ Frozen Tote to take the bars on-the-go this summer season. The limited-edition products are available exclusively on kindsnacks.com/frozen starting today, while supplies last.

To confirm where the KIND "Better Than Ice Cream" Truck will be and learn more about the product line, please visit kindsnacks.com/frozen and @kindsnacks social media channels. The truck will be open at every stop from 12 – 7 p.m. and will sample KIND FROZEN® Treat Bars available in its current flavors, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Nut, Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt & Nut and Mint Chocolate Almond & Nut, while supplies last.

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Our family of over 100 snacks all lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient, such as nuts, whole grains or fruit, and are not made with genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, the KIND brand seeks to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND was founded by Daniel Lubetzky . To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube.

