Neosec Selected as SC Media Excellence Award Finalist

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neosec today announced that its cloud-based platform for managing API use and abuse has been recognized as an Excellence Award finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category for the 2022 SC Awards. Rather than simply identify potential API structural vulnerabilities, the Neosec platform continually discovers all APIs in use and applies behavioral analytics and machine learning to identify fraud and abuse in APIs that connect valuable company resources to third parties. Recently, Neosec was named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in Application Security: Protection of Cloud-Native Application and was selected as a finalist in the RSA Innovation Sandbox to take place June 6 at the RSA conference in San Francisco.

Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security. A complete list of the finalists in the Best Emerging Technology Excellence Award category is now on the SC Media website.

"Being selected as a 'best of' finalist for a category covering so many emerging technologies for security from so many different companies is a distinctive honor and reflective of the unique and vital role performed by the Neosec platform," said Giora Engel, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Neosec. "Through imperative digital business initiatives, companies are being turned inside out with their most valuable systems, data, and assets connected directly to third parties using APIs. Companies must have visibility and the means to identify and stop fraudulent behavior or misuse."

Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th, in Orlando, Florida.

