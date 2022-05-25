NORTHSTAR ANESTHESIA EXPANDS WITHIN REGIONAL SYSTEM TO SERVICE ASCENSION ALEXIAN BROTHERS

IRVING, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in providing modernized anesthesia care for nearly two decades, has announced a new partnership with Ascension Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. NorthStar transitioned to provide anesthesia care in April as part of an expansion within the regional health system.

"We are proud to expand our footprint in the region and work with another facility under the Ascension umbrella," said NorthStar CEO, Adam Spiegel. "Ascension Alexian Brothers is a top destination for complex cardiovascular and pulmonary care, as well as cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, and critical care. We are excited to partner with their teams and continue serving patients across the state of Illinois."

Ascension Alexian Brothers is a 401-bed Catholic hospital with over 900 doctors working to treat more than 18,000 patients. It's ranked among America's 50 best hospitals and has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In a seamless transition of services, NorthStar retained the entire CRNA team and a majority of incumbent physician anesthesiologists ensuring there were no gaps in coverage as the team was fully staffed starting on day one.

"Our teams are very excited to work with NorthStar and continue their existing partnership with Ascension," said Dan Doherty, CEO of Ascension Alexian Brothers. "We pride ourselves on offering comprehensive and coordinated care that addresses each patient's unique needs, and we know NorthStar's providers will enable us to deliver the best level of care."

NorthStar will continue to grow nationally, expanding into new states and within existing regions to offer modernized anesthesia services for their hospital and ASC partners.

To learn more about NorthStar Anesthesia, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 180 health care facilities to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

