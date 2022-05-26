Congressman Tom Emmer Keynotes DACFP VISION, the Longest-Running Digital Assets Investment Conferencefor Financial Professionals, on June 8-9 in Austin, TX

Keynote by Congressman Tom Emmer kicks off event chaired by Ric Edelman, featuring latest educational content and actionable ideas from leading investors and industry thought leaders

GREAT FALLS, Va., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DACFP VISION, the longest-running digital assets investment conference, returns in-person this year June 8-9 in Austin. Chaired by legendary financial advisor Ric Edelman, VISION features top thought-leaders who will give financial professionals the latest information about blockchain and digital assets.

Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) (PRNewswire)

Edelman, the industry's top financial educator and the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 11 books, including the recently released and critically acclaimed The Truth About Crypto, will be joined by keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN). Congressman Emmer is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and Ranking Member of the Task Force on Financial Technology. As sponsor of several bills on crypto, he is regarded as a leading voice in Congress on blockchain and digital assets regulation and legislation.

"We are thrilled to be in-person at VISION," said Ric Edelman. "The agenda is filled with experts focusing on the most important crypto topics of interest to financial professionals, making VISION a one-of-a-kind experience."

The all-star lineup of speakers include Katherine Molnar of the Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, David Canter of Fidelity Investments, Michael Greenwald of Amazon Web Services, Jason Les of Riot Blockchain, Brett Harrison of FTX, Matt Hougan of Bitwise, Perianne Boring of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, and many more. Attendees will take a field trip to a nearby bitcoin mining farm operated by Riot Blockchain.

For the agenda, speakers, accommodations and registration, visit www.dacfpvision.com. Sessions will qualify for CE credits.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) is the premier provider of digital assets education for financial professionals. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs, and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is an online program featuring a world-class faculty and 13 CE credits. Thousands of financial professionals from hundreds of firms in eight countries have already enrolled. DACFP is also the official crypto education partner for the CFP Board, FPA, MMI, IAA, IARFC, NAPFA, XYPN, and others.

Contact for DACFP: Ryan Graham, JConnelly, 862-777-4274 or rgraham@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP)