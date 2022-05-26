Wilson will lead the innovation and future development of eCapital's fintech platform

MIAMI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading finance provider across North America and the U.K., today announced the appointment of Mark Wilson as chief technology officer. As part of the executive leadership team, he will be responsible for advancing all platforms and improving infrastructure to execute the company's technical vision and facilitate its ability to scale.

eCapital names Mark Wilson as Chief Technology Officer (PRNewswire)

"With the exponential growth we are experiencing as a tech-enabled finance company, this appointment comes at a pivotal time," said Charles Sheppard, chief product officer and chief operating officer of eCapital. "Mark fundamentally understands how to accelerate the company's growth through innovation. He is a forward-thinking and driven leader, and I am confident he will deliver the future of business funding for our clients."

Wilson's career spans more than three decades and has centered on the technical development and optimization of complex global financial systems. With an innate ability to recognize emerging technologies and their potential, he has garnered a reputation for leading large-scale, high impact projects. During his time at Ernst & Young, Wilson was responsible for the introduction of the then-emerging Microsoft (.NET) platform throughout the multinational organization. Mark led the adoption of the technology to all systems at a national level in the US. The program was so successful that it rapidly led to expansion to networks in all G7 countries. His tenure also included the reconstruction of the entire global billing system in just six months, all while leading a sizeable team of engineers and developers.

Branching out on his own in 2005, Wilson quickly established a successful, niche consulting firm. During this period, he led the creation of multiple, diverse enterprise systems. Highlights include building software for Research in Motion; designing a global resource library for health professionals based in Europe, North America, and Oceania; constructing a dynamic customer satisfaction tool for BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Lexus; and serving seven years as a senior consultant with eCapital.

"What has always impressed me about eCapital is the incredible way the company supports innovation, constantly seeking ways to develop better, intuitive and streamlined products for clients," said Wilson. "Beyond that, eCapital has a phenomenal culture which I've witnessed firsthand over the years. It's an exciting time to join the company and I'm thrilled to be part of the visionary team that's creating the next phase in eCapital's technology evolution."

About eCapital Corp.

eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. By leveraging a team of over 600 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as freight factoring, invoice factoring, lines of credit, asset-based lending, payroll funding, and equipment financing, eCapital ensures businesses have the funds they need to do more. Through its Freight Factoring, Commercial Finance, Staffing and Asset-Based Lending divisions, eCapital and subsidiary company, CNH Finance, deliver customized funding solutions for over 80 industries. To learn more about eCapital, visit eCapital.com .

eCapital Corp. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eCapital Corp.