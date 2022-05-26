EdTech company Cialfo welcomes influential higher education leaders from across the US to inaugural University Advisory Board

Representing a cross-section of institutions nationwide, the new Board met for the first time this month, ahead of Cialfo's attendance at the 2022 NAFSA Conference

WASHINGTON , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech company Cialfo , which provides access to international higher education options for students globally, has today announced the formation of its inaugural University Advisory Board in the United States. The Board held its first meeting in Washington, D.C. from May 18th to 20th. Over time, the group will help guide the company's university business initiatives across America, which is the most sought-after destination amongst the 310,000 students on its platform, accounting for 80% of the applications since 2017.

Cialfo CEO and Co-Founder Rohan Pasari said:

"The perseverance and commitment to building exceptional classes amidst the great resignation and in the new, 'never normal' environment that I saw and felt from the university professionals I met in the U.S. earlier this year strengthened my commitment to supporting them as part of Cialfo's mission to make education accessible. There are several issues that they all share which can best - perhaps only - be solved together, and establishing this Advisory Board is an amazing step towards not only addressing today's challenges but creating new opportunities and paradigms in higher education for tomorrow."

A global digital transformation leader in higher education and international student mobility, Cialfo intentionally invited enrollment management and international admissions professionals from various regions and institution types to inspire innovative thinking and address common challenges in the new, "never normal" environment. Each member is an industry thought leader in their own right, and, together, they will help accelerate their shared mission to empower learners worldwide.

Vice President of University Engagement at Cialfo, Felicja Syska, added:

"A great deal of care and thoughtfulness went into selecting the members of the Advisory Board and I'm thrilled that we have brought together some of the biggest thinkers and innovators in higher education from a wide range of institutions across the U.S. Their agreement to contribute to our mission reflects not only what we want to build as a company and the diverse nature of our network, but speaks volumes about their individual and collective foresight. Never have I seen such a swift movement within higher education towards welcoming something new and different. We look forward to learning from their expertise and wisdom, as we navigate the future for our organization and for international student mobility, together."

The Board comprises International Education Consultant and Advisor to Cialfo, Clay Hensley along with the following higher education professionals:

Adrienne Amador Oddi, Vice President of Strategic Enrollment and Communications, Queens University of Charlotte; Andrew Palumbo, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Worcester Polytechnic Institute; Bryce Benton, Associate Director of Admission, Coordinator of International Admission, Denison University; Daniel Marschner, Ph.D., Director of International Admission, Loyola Marymount University; Holly (Moninder) Singh, Assistant Vice President, Academic Enterprise Enrollment, Arizona State University; John Wilkerson, Ed.D., Associate Vice President for International Services, Indiana University; Jose Aviles, Ed.D., Vice President For Enrollment Management, Louisiana State University; Joseph Montgomery, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success, Tuskegee University; Karen Kristof, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Admission, Colorado College; Nancy Machles Rothschild, Associate Dean of Admissions, Syracuse University; Panetha Ott, Ed.D., Director of Admission, International Recruitment, Brown University; Patriece Campbell, Ed.D., Director of International Programs, Millersville University; Satyajit Dattagupta, Chief Enrollment Management Officer, Senior Vice Chancellor, and Special Advisor to the President, Northeastern University (starting this role in June 2022); and Yvonne Romero da Silva, Ed.D., Vice President for Enrollment, Rice University.

Karen Kristof, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Admission, Colorado College reflected on the meeting, saying, "I found it inspiring to talk about possibilities in using tech to facilitate deeper connections between students and universities, and to strategize with Cialfo staff who are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions in response to daunting challenges in the enrollment management space."

The announcement reflects the significance of the market for international student mobility, continuing demand for hybrid recruitment strategies and solutions, and the company's significant momentum there following a month-long tour of the United States by Cialfo CEO and Co-Founder Rohan Pasari in Q1. After announcing a Series B extension led by Tiger Global, Rohan traveled to six cities across the U.S. to meet with K12 schools and high-profile universities. Portland State University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have joined the roster of Cialfo University partners this year.

Admissionsly shows that pre-COVID, over 1,095,299 International students were registered with American colleges, making up 5.5% of all enrolled students. Recent data fromshows that pre-COVID, over 1,095,299 International students were registered with American colleges, making up 5.5% of all enrolled students.

NAFSA indicates that students from other countries contributed over $28.4 billion USD to the American economy from 2020-2021, with post-pandemic figures expected to rise steadily in the years ahead. USD

Web / Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

About Cialfo

Cialfo is an award-winning digital transformation leader in higher education and international student mobility, connecting high school students, their counselors, and families with over 1,000 leading higher education institutions worldwide. Co-founders Rohan Pasari (CEO), Stanley Chia (COO) and William Hund (CPO) brought their personal experiences studying abroad - as well as their diverse professional backgrounds in education consulting, engineering and entrepreneurship – together with a shared passion for using the power of technology for good to form the company in 2017. Headquartered in Singapore with offices in the US, India and China, Cialfo has over 200 employees across the globe. For further information please visit www.cialfo.co

View original content:

SOURCE Cialfo