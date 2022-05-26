Instacart Announces New Shoppable Video and Display Advertising Products, Driving Inspiration, Discovery and Purchase

Dove, Mondelēz International, PepsiCo and S.Pellegrino Among First Brands Engaging More Consumers with Immersive, Shoppable Storytelling on Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart today announced two new advertising solutions that bring together the best of inspirational storytelling and action: shoppable video ads and enhanced shoppable display ads. These new formats expand Instacart's ad product suite with inspiring experiences to give brands a more immersive way to storytell, engage and drive sales. Shoppable video and shoppable display enable CPG brands to shorten the user journey from awareness and product discovery directly to purchase – all within one rich media unit. Advertisers can now promote engaging, targeted, creative content to consumers as they shop from their favorite retailers on Instacart. Dove, Mondelēz International, PepsiCo and S.Pellegrino are among the first CPG brands to pilot Instacart's shoppable video and shoppable display products.

Instacart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Instacart) (PRNewswire)

"Advertisers choose Instacart because we've built a platform with high-intent consumers, unparalleled scale of retailers, and closed-looped measurement, all of which drives meaningful results for our brand partners," said Ali Miller, Vice President of Ads Product at Instacart. "We designed our new shoppable ad products to create more brand storytelling opportunities for CPGs, help them inspire and reach new and existing consumers, and ultimately drive sales in a singular unit. We see that these kinds of shoppable rich media experiences resonate with consumers as well, as we're bringing more discovery and inspiration to the online shopping experience. We're grateful to work with brand partners who have been excited to innovate with us and incubate these formats along the way to drive maximum impact."

Instacart's new shoppable video ads will equip brands to combine the powerful storytelling capabilities of video creative with an in-line set of shoppable products to shorten the path from discovery to purchase. Advertisers will be able to fuel brand affinity with rich stories, motion and audio, and inspire bigger baskets with seamless add to cart functionality. Throughout the pilot, Instacart will test and learn alongside its CPG brand partners to determine best practices and inform what the shoppable video product looks like when it is available to all brands in Instacart's self-service portal, Ads Manager, later this year.

Building on the early success of its inaugural display ads product, Instacart has created a new, iterative, shoppable display product to inspire basket building through discovery and purchase. This new shoppable display format is a CPG brand's contextual 'pop up shop' on Instacart and enables them to reach the right consumer at the right time to drive consideration and bigger baskets – without disrupting the shopping experience. The engaging new format features brand imagery coupled with direct add to cart functionality; brands are able to pin a bundle of items that inspires complementary purchases, innovation, and drives routine purchases. More than 40 CPG brands have piloted the shoppable display product, which will be generally available to all brand partners in Ads Manager later this summer. Dove first partnered with Instacart Ads in 2017 with sponsored product campaigns, and expanded as an early pioneer with shoppable display for their "Nourish Your Beauty" campaign.

"Across all our Dove campaigns, we tell real, thoughtful stories of beauty as a source of confidence, not anxiety, that our audience can authentically connect with and that inspire the next generation," said Leslie Miller, Marketing Director on Dove. "At the same time, we are constantly looking for innovative platforms to engage with our audience. Working with Instacart Ads has enabled us to try new tools that do just that. Testing Instacart's new shoppable display and shoppable video ads have equipped us to inspire even more people with our brand storytelling and seamlessly drive purchases as they shop on Instacart."

"Partnering with Instacart helps us stay ahead of the curve when it comes to inspiring and engaging consumers along their shopping journey," said Emily Frankel, SVP, eCommerce Marketing Head at PepsiCo. "Multiple PepsiCo brands have joined the Instacart video and display pilots to test and learn. Shoppable display has proven to be an effective way to drive first-time purchase of our products via the Instacart platform, and while we're just getting started with shoppable video, we look forward to continuing our work to give consumers a compelling omnichannel experience."

"We're thrilled to partner with Instacart. Online grocery shopping is critical to our long-term growth strategy and we are excited to create a richer experience for our consumers as they shop for our beloved brands." - Wesley Saraceni, Senior Director of Marketing Digital Commerce at Mondelēz International.

Instacart's new shoppable video and shoppable display products expand the company's robust advertising tool kit and help CPG brands of all sizes deeply engage with consumers directly at the point of purchase. Now, advertisers have even more choices and touchpoints to inspire consumers throughout the entire shopping journey. The new shoppable video and display products, alongside the company's flagship sponsored product offering, brand pages and suite of display ad solutions, equip brands on Instacart with comprehensive full-funnel marketing capabilities to reach valuable consumers at the point of purchase and drive effective, measurable outcomes.

Instacart today offers self-service and managed ad services for more than 5,000 CPG brands. Instacart also partners with industry-leading API partners that have built campaign management and optimization applications leveraging the Instacart Ads API.

To learn more and connect with the Instacart Ads team, visit ads.instacart.com

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading retail enablement platform that works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. Today, Instacart partners with more than 800 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Millions of busy people and families turn to Instacart to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers pick, pack and deliver orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store, ads and insights for retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Hundreds of retailers partner with Instacart to power their e-commerce experiences across the Instacart App and their own white-label sites and solutions. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

PepsiCo is among the first brands engaging consumers with immersive, shoppable storytelling on Instacart. (PRNewswire)

