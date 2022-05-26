InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Vehicle Windshields (FRO-903)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient windshield cover to protect against snow, ice, bright sunlight and other debris while parked," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented THE WIPER. My design would help to keep the windshield glass clean and dry."

The invention protects a parked vehicle's front windshield against snow and ice accumulations. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually brush or scrape snow and ice. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also provides added protection against bright sunlight and other debris. The invention features a portable and protective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FRO-903, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

