Johnson Controls Appoints Rodney Clark as Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

- Clark will lead the Johnson Controls global growth strategy to serve customers and partners through innovative, high-value solutions and service offerings.

- Michael Ellis, executive vice president, chief customer and digital officer to retire at the end of the calendar year.

CORK, Ireland, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has named Rodney Clark as vice president and chief commercial officer, effective June 1, 2022. In this role, Clark will lead global sales excellence efforts across the company, replacing chief commercial officer, Brian Young who retired at the end of last year. Clark also will take on a portion of the role being transitioned from Michael Ellis, executive vice president, chief customer and digital officer, who will retire at the end of the year.

"I am excited to welcome a proven, strategic leader such as Rodney to Johnson Controls," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "As we deliver on growth platforms such as decarbonization in smart, healthy buildings, Rodney will build on our progress, collaborating with customers on outcome-based solutions and service offerings through OpenBlue, while expanding our market, building scale, capacity and capability."

Clark most recently held the role of corporate vice president of global partner sales and channel chief at Microsoft. In this role, Clark led a team responsible for customer and partner relationships, accelerating growth through the Microsoft partner ecosystem, as well as cross-partner strategy and outcomes through the Microsoft partner network. Prior to this, he served as the corporate vice president of the Internet of Things (IoT) and mixed reality sales, responsible for building intelligent systems and mixed reality capability, through sales and go-to-market execution.

Earlier in his career, Clark held other notable roles at Microsoft, including general manager, Samsung Alliance; general manager, global operations; and general manager small and medium business. Additionally, he spent eight years at IBM and has held roles throughout his career in strategy, sales, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation. Clark holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from California State University, Fresno.

"I'm delighted to be joining Johnson Controls, they have an incredible team that is driving innovative technology that transforms ordinary buildings into dynamic, healthier, safer spaces for all of us to enjoy," said Clark. "Adding intelligent cloud and intelligent edge solutions to their traditional offerings creates an enormous opportunity and will help customers address their most critical challenges – including the achievement of sustainability targets with agile, flexible and scalable solutions."

About Johnson Controls OpenBlue Digital Transformation

Johnson Controls announced its digital transformation nearly two years ago with the introduction of OpenBlue, a complete suite of connected solutions that delivers impactful sustainability, new healthy occupant experiences, and safety and security. These emerging and disruptive technologies such as cloud, Edge AI and machine learning address climate change by helping companies achieve their net zero and renewable energy goals.

Further fortifying Johnson Controls as a leader in the industry, the company acquired FogHorn, a provider of Edge AI software earlier this year. As the number of sensors and amount of data in buildings continues to grow exponentially, the value of processing data and applying intelligence at the edge, without having to send data to the cloud, becomes increasingly pronounced. This further creates value for customers by enabling real-time, secure and actionable insights.

Additionally, OpenBlue Innovation Centers, located in eight cities across the globe including San Jose, Singapore, Pune and Cork, are designed for seamless, expeditious collaboration between expert teams.

