Leslie's Continues To Prioritize Water Safety Programs

PHOENIX, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, Inc.("Leslie's" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, is proud to support the water safety efforts of two fundraising partners: the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Leslie's will be accepting customer donations in all of its stores and online through October 31, 2022.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs of America for a second year to support their efforts around water safety," said Jeffrey Jennings, Leslie's Director of Environmental, Social, & Governance. "We have a passion for water safety and strive to educate the communities where we operate. We value the important work these organizations are doing and are proud to help further their water safety initiatives."

A priority at Leslie's is to spread awareness of all aspects of water safety, including maintaining healthy and safe water, ensuring a secure pool area and encouraging swimming lessons and water safety education. The Company is dedicated to helping their customers stay safe by offering the important tools, products and information to keep their pools clean and healthy, and to stay safe in and around the pool. From the latest in pool gates and alarms, free AccuBlue in-store water testing and free in-store pool cleaner inspections, Leslie's continues to support the water and pool safety needs of their customers and communities.

"Each year, the Y teaches more than one million children invaluable water-safety and swimming skills," said Paul McEntire, executive vice president at YMCA of the USA. "We are proud to partner with Leslie's as we work to ensure all children and families have access to drowning prevention and swim lessons throughout the U.S."

"Safety – both in and out of the water – is a core value at Boys & Girls Clubs of America," said Mike Belcher, National Vice President of Child & Club Safety, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are honored to work alongside like-minded organizations like Leslie's as we support the well-being and safety of young people and their families in communities nationwide."

To join Leslie's, the Y and Boys & Girls Clubs of America in support of their water safety efforts, visit https://lesliespool.com/pool-safety/ .

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted pool- and spa-care brand in the United States. Leslie's offers its products online and in more than 950 locations conveniently located throughout the U.S., making it the go-to source for residential and professional consumers. With free in-store water tests and treatment plans, free in-store repairs, and our industry-leading Pool Perks rewards program, Leslie's is committed to helping you spend less time maintaining your pool and more time enjoying it.

About the YMCA

"Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org."

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

