TIKTOK ARTIST CAPTURES TATTOO CULTURE

Jon Nelson is a dry-humored tattoo artist @jonnelson_tattoos whose skill for comedy rivals his award-winning body art

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Nelson is an award-winning tattoo artist living and inking in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With 12 years in the industry, Jon produces exceptional tattoos in a variety of styles. He's best known for his work featuring black and grey ink designs.

As the owner of Borrowed Time Tattoo, Jon Nelson is the creator of 116 TikTok videos. To spread laughter both in and out of the studio, Jon sits down with his team to spitball ideas for new comedy skits. Nelson increases morale and encourages collaboration as the creators engage in self-expression.

A little-known fact— tattooing can be tiring on the mind and the body. In fact, the dedication needed to construct a tattoo design is often taxing on artists, even after the client has left.

"When you're in the thick of inking— all your attention and energy is focused outward. In an hour-plus process, you're creating the piece, and then it's over, and the end result is forever. While it's an amazing feeling, the pressure starts to weigh on you."

Humor helps the crew at Borrowed Time unwind and destress from a long day's work. In fact, comedy helps Jon maintain his mental well-being by preventing burnout between sessions.

Jon's TikTok, @jonnelson_tattoos, spreads positivity and awareness through its good-natured jabs. With views surpassing the 20 million mark, his viral videos nail tattoo culture by juxtaposing Jon's deadpan delivery with his team's slapstick antics.

Featuring the talented team at Borrowed Time Tattoo, Jon finds humor in even the most awkward moments in the tattoo industry. Averaging 500 thousand repeat viewers, his account showcases witty tattooing anecdotes and comedy skits with a range of artists in the FTL tattoo community.

Located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Borrowed Time Tattoo provides tattoo and piercing services. With a talented team of fifteen artists, Jon's South Florida tattoo shop provides iconic tattoos that match each client's style.

Stop by Borrowed Time Tattoo at 410 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Book with Jon or one of the creative artists by calling ahead or requesting a consult on Borrowed Time Tattoo's website. Keep up with Jon Nelson and his team by following @jonnelson_tattoos on Instagram and Tik Tok.

