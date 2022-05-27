SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator has acquired the 275-unit Verona Apartments in Henderson. MG Properties owns five other properties in the Las Vegas submarket.

MG Properties Acquires Verona Apartments in Henderson, NV (PRNewswire)

Las Vegas' desirable Henderson submarket is one of the fastest growing cities in the country due to its job growth, award-winning master-planned communities, strong school system and amenities. Relative affordability of Las Vegas when compared to coastal metros has led to expansion by top employers, and the location of Verona Apartments benefits from excellent accessibility to multiple major throughways that connect residents to major job centers throughout the metro.

"Las Vegas continues to be a major beneficiary of the economic recovery, with strong population and employment growth," said Jeff Gleiberman, Managing Director of MG Properties. "we are pleased to add Verona to our regional portfolio and continue to be optimistic about the future prospects for the Las Vegas market."

MG Properties has acquired 11 communities in 2022 so far, totaling over 2,800 units exceeding $990 million in combined value. The company is targeting further acquisitions in Washington, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada.

Seller was represented by Taylor Sims of Cushman and Wakefield. Financing was provided by Brooks Benjamin and Corina Lam from Key Bank Real Estate Capital.

To learn more visit: www.liveveronaapartments.com

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES

MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 28,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 89 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com

MG Properties has specialized in the acquisition, development, rehabilitation and management of apartment communities throughout the western United States with a commitment to Enriching Lives Through Better Communities. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MG Properties