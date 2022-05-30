2022 International Mountain Tourism Day Theme Events Kicked Off Online

LONDON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Mountain Tourism Day activity kicked off online on the 27th May and continued until 29th May. It was commissioned by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA).

The events were held both on and offline globally. It focused on the concept of "re-building tourism post-pandemic", "re-starting healthy lifestyles" and "re-connecting inter-continental dialogue", showcasing the theme of "Mountain Tourism Promotes a Healthy Life and Cultural Exchange".

The events were supported by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the International Nordic Walking Federation (INWA). The leader of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, Shao Qiwei-IMTA Vice Chairman, Lu Yongzheng-member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, He Yafei- IMTA Secretary-General, Maribel Rodriguez-WTTC Senior Vice President, Membership & Commercial, AkiKarihtala-INWA President, Georgian Ambassador to China, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel Embassy to China shared their constructive conversation and experience.

In addition, the events connected IMTA members, destination institutions and agencies, enterprises, and experts across five continents. Delegates and guests from more than 30 countries carried out multi-dimensional, multi-level and diverse cloud interactions around the theme and three major topics to discuss, built and shared the bright future of mountain tourism.

The events were simultaneously updated on Facebook and YouTube as well as on the Chinese platforms such as Cultural Tourism China APP, the Cultural Tourism China official Weibo, Tencent, and Baidu. The replay of events could find through the Discovery China account on social media platforms.

Contact: yueqi.xiao@propellertv.co.uk, 020 8899 7420

