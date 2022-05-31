InventHelp Inventor Develops Brake Assembly for Dollies (BEC-166)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Losing a cherished pet in a fire or other home emergency is devastating. I wanted to create a "smart pet door" that would prevent this tragedy from happening if the pet owner was not home,"said an inventor from Shrewsbury Mass.,"That is why I invented the "EMERGENCY ANIMAL RESCUE DOOR".

The patent-pending invention is an upgraded more modern version from the traditional doggy door. The EMERGENCY ANIMAL RESCUE DOOR provides pet owners greater peace of mind by giving their pets a chance to escape should a fire or other life-threatnening curcumstance occur even if they are not home. It also provides visual and audio communication between pet and owner. A wearable tag equipped with a GPS tracker allows pets to be easily located after fleeing the danger. The door features customizable design, easy installation, and additional accessories, including an emergency-ready crate with similar life-saving capabilities.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

