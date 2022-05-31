Leading Medical Malpractice Law Firm Announces New Name

BALTIMORE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor & Staton, P.A., formerly known as Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A., is proud to announce its new name.

"We are delighted with this change and committed to delivering the same level of unparalleled legal representation and exceptional degree of personal attention our clients have come to trust for more than 38 years," said Jonathan Schochor, founding partner and chairman of Schochor & Staton, P.A. "This transformation represents the next-level version of our renowned firm. The Firm stands willing and able to deliver the extraordinary service we have always provided to our clients and we will continue to do so."

Since 1984, the Firm has built one of the largest Plaintiffs' medical malpractice firms in the area. It has been recognized nationally and regionally, with more than 80 awards and honors for the firm and its lawyers. Its solid foundation includes Founding Partner and Chairman, Jonathan Schochor, Managing Partner Kerry Staton and longtime Partners Scott P. Kurlander and Jonathan Goldberg, who will continue the time-honored tradition of exemplary legal representation and service to the community. With offices in Maryland and Washington D.C., the Firm's resources include a team of full-time medical investigators and professional relationships with hundreds of Board-Certified medical experts throughout the United States.

Since its inception, the Firm has filed more medical negligence cases than any other lawyer or law firm in Maryland, and led the largest Class-Action settlement in Maryland State history regarding a single perpetrator sexual abuse case. In the process, the Firm has recovered well over a billion dollars on behalf of its clients with an extraordinary success rate.

Schochor continues, "Passionate advocacy, superior technical skill, devotion to our clients' interests, unique strategic relationships and creative problem solving have earned us a reputation for both outstanding results and client satisfaction. The Firm is proud to have gained our clients' confidence for nearly four decades. Schochor & Staton, P.A will continue our time-honored tradition of serving our clients and community."

Schochor has focused the practice on the preparation and trial of medical negligence cases for 47 years. During that time, he and the Firm have been involved in the investigation of claims and/or representation of plaintiffs in thousands of medical malpractice cases. Schochor was honored with Trial Lawyer of the Year award three times and has earned The Daily Record's Leaders in Law Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition to numerous other awards and honors, Schochor received the Icon Honors Award and Influential Marylanders Honor, in addition to being named to the Power 30 Law List.

Founding and Managing Partner, Kerry Staton, was elected as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Membership in the College is restricted to the top 1% of lawyers in each state. He also is a fellow of the prestigious International Society of Barristers. Staton was appointed as a Commissioner to the Attorney Grievance Commission, by the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals of Maryland. Staton was named Baltimore Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers® on multiple occasions. On top of many other awards and accolades, Staton was the recipient of America's Top 100 Attorney's Lifetime Achievement Award and was named the Attorney of the Year by the Top 100 Lawyers Registry.

About Schochor & Staton, P.A.

Since 1984, the Firm has been committed to the preservation and pursuit of the rights of individuals and groups (class action litigation) who are victimized by the wrongful acts of others, through medical malpractice and negligence. Among other honors, the firm, with offices in Baltimore and Washington, DC, carries an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and is listed in the Bar Register for Preeminent Lawyers. Recovering well over a billion dollars on behalf of its clients, attorneys at Schochor & Staton, P.A. are consistently recognized for excellent representation of their clients, superior results and unwavering involvement in the community. Schochor & Staton, P.A. has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to individuals and organizations that make a difference. Some of those local and national non-profits include MADD, the American Cancer Society, The Kristin Rita Strouse Foundation, March of Dimes, and many others.

