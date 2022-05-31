PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning architecture, design, and strategy firm NELSON Worldwide has merged operations with Daroff Design Inc + DDI Architects, PC (DDI), an award-winning, internationally recognized interior design and architecture firm headquartered in Center City, Philadelphia, Pa., effective June 1, 2022.

With almost 50 years of history as a certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), DDI joins the NELSON team with shared values. The firms come together to solidify their commitment to creative design solutions that thoughtfully respond to client objectives and transform the human experience.

"We are extremely excited that Karen Daroff and her team will be joining NELSON," notes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at NELSON Worldwide, John "Ozzie" Nelson Jr. "Since launching Daroff Design almost five decades ago, she has led the firm to national and international prominence and has received many accolades along the way. I am looking forward to her having the opportunity to continue her legacy alongside our team."

NELSON has been one of the AEC industry's most aggressive integrators. As part of a long-term strategic growth plan for NELSON, the merger will combine the firm's strengths to address its clients' challenges with ingenuity to provide unexpected design solutions and unparalleled client service. DDI's creative team, grounded in innovative thinking, combined with NELSON's industry knowledge and geographic reach, will allow the firm to expand and strengthen its ability to deliver exciting and emotionally connected experiences within the built environment.

Founded in Philadelphia in 1977, NELSON offers a breadth of services that transform and touch all dimensions of the human experience, including architecture, interior design, graphic design, and brand strategy. DDI specializes in facility programming, master planning, and the design of innovative, efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable spaces.

NELSON welcomes 25 employees alongside Karen Daroff. She will provide for NELSON's hospitality practice and become a senior leader within the firm's Philadelphia interior design team.

