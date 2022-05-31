RazorMetrics Wins Prestigious "Best Places to Work" Award

Austin Business Journal "Best Places to Work" contest names RazorMetrics as a winner

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics, an Austin-based drug cost reduction platform, has won the "Best Places to Work" award from Austin Business Journal.

The award is given to those companies that go above and beyond to develop and reward employees, and the award is based on a nomination and feedback from the employees.

Austin Business Journal works with partner Quantum Workplace to collect anonymous surveys measuring a wide range of research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction. There are six key areas in the survey:

Communication and Resources Individual Needs Manager Effectiveness Personal Engagement Team Dynamics Trust in Leadership

According to "Best Places to Work", RazorMetrics fosters a workplace where employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, advocate for the organization, and intend to stay into the future. RazorMetrics' leadership score was 100 out of 100 possible demonstrating that the senior leaders of the organization value people as their most important resource. And it shows in the "employee engagement" score – 100% of RazorMetrics employees were deemed "highly engaged."

Austin Business Journal provided an anonymous quote from one of RazorMetrics' employees, "The go getter attitude of the team I work with helps in pushing new ideas and expanding our market. In addition, the team has a good sense of humor which keeps stress levels low and helps us relax and focus better on the job at hand. The diverse team brings different perspectives to the mix from business concepts to cultural and social interactions. The dynamic personalities of the team combined with a seasoned and experienced leadership team makes the workplace motivating and encourages us to push our abilities to grow together. That is what makes us grow and succeed."

"I'm very excited RazorMetrics won the esteemed "Best Places to Work" award. We have a strong Tribe that is working towards a common goal to improve peoples lives and this award validates our focus and strategy to make RazorMetrics a great place to work," said Tom Dorsett, CEO and Co-founder of RazorMetrics.

"To me, this is one of the most meaningful awards a company can win because it's about the employees and how they feel about their workplace and culture," said Dr. Siva Mohan, Co-founder of RazorMetrics.

The Austin Business Journal will post more about RazorMetrics and the other winners in their July 1 edition, both in print and online. They will highlight the winners and some of the strategies they use to attract and retain workers in today's challenging environment.

