UpHealth Hires Operations Veteran Daniel Mandoli as Executive Vice President

Mandoli will lead company's U.S. Services Division

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) — Daniel Mandoli, a seasoned operations executive and proven leader with extensive experience driving growth across multiple businesses, will join UpHealth, Inc., as Executive Vice President of U.S. Services on June 13, it was announced today by the company's CEO Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan.

Mr. Mandoli will report to the CEO and will be part of the executive leadership team. UpHealth's U.S. Services Division consists of Medquest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy licensed in all 50 states, and UpHealth Behavioral Health division, which treats substance abuse and mental health patients.

Mr. Mandoli was most recently President of Pharmacy Services at Cordant Health Solutions, a private equity-backed company that provides lab and pharmacy services in the behavioral health space. Among his accomplishments at Cordant Health, Mr. Mandoli increased revenues by more than 10 times in the past two years.

Before joining Cordant Health, he spent almost 20 years at Express Scripts (then Cigna/Express Scripts) in roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of The Express Scripts Pharmacy, a $19 billion business serving over 10.5 million patients annually. During his tenure Dan generated more than $800 million in incremental EBITDA over three years through improved service, patient acquisition and expansion into new markets.

"Attracting top national talent, such as Dan, to UpHealth is yet another sign of the growing respect for our company," said Dr. Balakrishnan. "Dan's outstanding leadership skills, coupled with his long experience in the healthcare sector and his disciplined approach to operations, will help accelerate our growth in one of our important business segments."

"I'm honored to be joining UpHealth," said Mr. Mandoli. "As I've learned about UpHealth, I'm convinced that it will, in fact, become a global leader in healthcare. The company is poised for increasing growth in all of its priority businesses, and I look forward to being part of the success and working with the talented team in U.S. Services."

Mr. Mandoli holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting and organizational psychology from the University of Michigan.

For more information about UpHealth's Behavioral Health division, please visit

https://uphealthinc.com/behavioral-health/

For more information about UpHealth's Pharmacy division, please visit

https://uphealthinc.com/digital-pharmacy/

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability , access , quality , outcomes , and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams, and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics, and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

