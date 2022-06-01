Clearday Moves Forward with Robotic Deployment

SAN ANTONIO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD) is pleased to announce its initial fleet of Mitra robots are being assembled and will be delivered during July.

Mitra robots provide proprietary robotic services to Clearday residents with cognitive challenges as part of its continuing development of integrating innovative robotic services in senior residential communities through its Clearday Labs. The robot, Mitra, combines sophisticated robotic technologies with Clearday's proprietary streaming services to enhance engagement and improve the quality of life for older Americans with cognitive challenges. The deployment follows its successful development of use cases of the Mitra robotic system. The use cases substantially increase the engagement of older Americans facing cognitive issues including digital programs that are given more attention by Clearday residents than popular television and music videos.

"We are very proud of Mitra and the ability to offer robotic services to our residents. Mitra improves the quality of life and enhances and empowers care at our facilities" said Jim Walesa, Chairman and CEO of Clearday. "Mitra robotic services include applications that greatly improve care including actively engaging residents with games, music and our proprietary digital programming." "We see that the content and variety of our digital streams are greatly appreciated by our residents and are preferred to traditional broadcast options that our challengers rely on for engagement" added Jim Walesa.

Balaji Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO of Invento Research Inc. who has the joint venture with Clearday to bring the latest robotic technology to senior care, stated, "We are proud to combine our advanced robotic technologies with Clearday's superior programming to advance care for Older Americans."

One of Mitra's successful applications is providing physical therapy exercises and tracking the exercise performance. A recent engagement with a resident supported Clearday's robotic service mission; Mitra introduced itself to the resident who was previously not engaged, resulting in the resident playing his harmonica, playing games, and using Mitra to play music while he danced with a staff member. Additionally, the resident began exercises that were programed by a physical therapist while Mitra tracked his exercise routine.

"As we continue to develop and increase manufacturing, we expect to have fleets of Mitra robots that service our residents. With facial recognition, each robot will provide customized and personalized engagement services. The successful development of robotic services through our Clearday Labs brings us closer to our vision to making cost effective elder care improve the quality of life," concluded Mr Walesa.

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

