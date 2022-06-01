FleishmanHillard Launches Offering to Help Brands Build Learning Labs for Web3, Metaverse and Emerging Platforms

The Agency Will Help Brands Up-skill and Prepare Marketing and Communications Teams for the Metaverse and Web3 Technologies

ST. LOUIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard's Media + Platforms (M + P) practice today announced the launch of learning lab environments to help brands explore the impact of the metaverse, Web3 and emerging digital media platforms. The offering includes a combination of an existing training series and planning workshop, along with hands-on experience in a custom-built environment where brands can gain the strategic and technical expertise needed to communicate and market in these new platforms.

"It's time to help clients move beyond the hype headlines of today and see what's possible in emerging technologies, including how to use them now and prepare for the future," said Ephraim Cohen, global managing director of Media + Platforms, FleishmanHillard. "Our offering helps teams develop new skills and strategies in a customized, curated learning lab environment based on the client's industry, culture and business goals."

The capability will be overseen by Jared Carneson, a FleishmanHillard senior partner, who, as part of the Media + Platforms global leadership team, leads the development of capabilities around emerging platforms. The new Media + Platforms offering includes three components to help clients learn, plan and begin developing the skills needed for the future:

The Learning Series helps communications professionals understand the basics of the metaverse and Web3, and the potential impact on communications. For organizations that have core products, services or strategies tied to Web3 or the metaverse, this series of training courses will help them develop subject matter expertise in the area.

The Scenario Planning Workshop will outline the potential impact of emerging platforms on a company, its communications strategy and team skills needed in the next five years. The workshop includes the development of ongoing learning paths for communications team members.

The Lab Building Design Workshop sets up an ongoing testing and learning lab within the client's environment. The goal is to learn and develop new communications approaches and skillsets to help teams prepare to adopt innovative technologies and platforms as they become mainstream.

To help bring scenarios to life, FleishmanHilllard and Omnicom's creative lab MINDTRIC will be partnering to conceptualize, design and build metaverse environments, immersive experiences and creative activations. The two companies will use and explore the application and impact of emerging technologies for clients with a particular emphasis on utility lead applications of Web3 from NFT's to dApps and everything in-between.

The new offering leverages media, digital and technology expertise from across FleishmanHillard's Media + Platforms practice, which unites media relations, social influencer, brand content and digital platform experts into one integrated, innovative community to deliver maximum impact for clients across earned, owned and paid channels.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2021 ICCO Network of the Year, 2021 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2022 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year and Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2021; and to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) "Top Companies for Executive Women" list 2010-2021. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

