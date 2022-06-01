Mid-Continent Delivers 3.5 Million Nails to Complete Donation, Put Kentucky Tornado Victims in Homes

Largest Nail Manufacturer Previously Donated Cash to Habitat for Humanity for Disaster Relief Efforts

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Continent Steel and Wire (MCSW), the nation's largest nail manufacturer, announced today that it has delivered 3.5 million American-made MAGNUM nails to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. During National Rebuilding Month, the company donated $20,000 to support disaster relief efforts in Kentucky and also pledged to donate nails to the blitz housing projects planned in Bowling Green and Dawson Springs. This delivery fulfills the company's pledge as residents ramp up efforts to rebuild and restore.

It's been reported that, months after the tornadoes struck, hundreds of people remain in temporary housing, including travel trailers, hotel rooms, and state parks. A fourth round of tornado recovery relief was just announced by Kentucky Governor Beshear to help support families until homes and lives can be rebuilt.

"The Mid-Continent family believes we all need to do our part to build better and stronger communities," said Fernando Villanueva, Mid-Continent's CEO. "It feels good to see millions of American-made MAGNUM nails on the ground in Kentucky. They are going contribute to the building and rebuilding of safe homes for the residents of Bowling Green and Dawson Springs."

Mid Continent's donations to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity are being spilt between projects in two areas of the state that were hit hardest by the December tornadoes. The Bowling Green project includes 10 homes and is expected to break ground in mid-July. The Dawson Springs project includes 14 homes and is expected to break ground next fall.

Mary Shearer, executive director of Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, said of the partnership with Mid-Continent, "We cannot thank Mid-Continent Steel and Wire enough for their support, passion, and dedication to not only Habitat for Humanity, but the countless families we will serve with their donations. It is because of companies like Mid-Continent and your employees that Habitat is going to rebuild the lives and communities of those who lost so much!"

About Mid-Continent Steel and Wire (MCSW): Mid-Continent Steel and Wire is one of the biggest wire manufactures in North America and with its MAGNUM brand it is the nation's largest nail manufacturer. The company's main locations are in Poplar Bluff, MO; Houston, TX; and Laredo, TX.

MCSW and its dedicated family of brands and employees are committed to providing a comprehensive mix of high-quality products and outstanding service each and every day. We aim to build and secure the future of our communities, employees, customers, suppliers, and shareholders by offering reliable, best-in-class steel solutions at an unbeatable value.

