LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust , the leading provider of financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced the company has earned its SOC 2 Type 2 certification for managing customer data.

Prime Trust Earns Highest Achievement for Secure Data Management with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

SOC 2 Type 2 certification tests the effectiveness of those controls over several months. The certification uses an auditing procedure that ensures a service provider is securely managing data around the five criteria of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This reassures clients that Prime Trust has the right monitoring, encryption, authentication, and recovery capabilities in place for their data.

"Prime Trust is devoted to achieving the highest level of security, and this new certification is further evidence of our abilities to safeguard sensitive customer information," said David Pigott, Chief Security & Risk Officer. "SOC 2 Type 2 Certification is the gold standard for institutions who hold and process customer data. Only a handful of other financial infrastructure providers have been certified, and we are proud to join their ranks."

This recent certification provides added confidence and trust for customers using Prime Trust's leading financial infrastructure services. It is an important achievement to ensure the right controls and processes are in place to continue to expand and serve clients while safeguarding their assets and data.

"This new milestone reflects our commitment to help clients mitigate risk and simplify the onboarding process so they can focus on the core of their business," said Tom Brandl, Chief Operating Officer. "We will continue to follow best practices, seek new certifications, and pioneer new methods to protect our clients' assets and data – many of which include the world's leading crypto exchanges, on ramps, apps, ATS, RIAs, broker-dealers, and banks."

This new certification serves as another step in solidifying the company's position as a go-to, trusted partner for today's fintech leaders and financial institutions. In addition to the SOC 2 Type 2 designation, Prime Trust also has earned SOC 2 Type 1 certification, which recognizes the implementation of sound controls to address disruptions and security threats, as well as ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification around information security management standards.

Beyond this latest accomplishment, Prime Trust continues to experience incredible growth in 2022 and gain recognition from the greater industry with recent accolades, such as:

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust powers innovation in the digital economy by providing fintech and digital asset innovators with financial infrastructure. Through a full suite of APIs, we help clients build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Regulated by the State of Nevada, Prime Trust processes hundreds of millions of API calls per month. Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. The company is recognized by Forbes as America's Best Startup Employer 2022 and is also Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2022. Prime Trust has also been named to CB Insights Blockchain 50 for 2022. Visit us at www.primetrust.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

