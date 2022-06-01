Qonsent Names Key Advisory Board Appointments

The first consent enablement platform names leaders from AT&T, WarnerMedia, Neustar, Comcast, LVMH, and Epsilon to the Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qonsent , the first consent enablement and consumer trust platform, today announced several key new advisors joining its team. The leading advisors will help guide the company's solutions architectures for brands, marketers, and media companies to rebuild trust with consumers and usher in the next era of people-based and transactional-based data.

"As a company focused on solving data privacy and transparency issues for brands and consumers, our board of advisors must be the best of the best, bringing invaluable insights from each of their respective industries," said Jesse Redniss , CEO and Co-founder, Qonsent. "All of the advisors are well-versed in how new or potential data privacy laws will affect their industry, so we've assembled a team that can move forward with a sweeping yet comprehensive approach to how organizations collect, store, and leverage consumer data in a responsible way."

For the first time, the team behind the consumer privacy platform is publicly announcing the key advisors working on its board. They are all veterans from the media, entertainment, telecommunications, data security, and data privacy sectors, with Tom Moore, Chief Privacy Officer of AT&T, being the most recent addition. Other named advisors include:

Christina Miller

Kerry Morris

Rodney Williams - Former CMO of Moet Hennessy and former CEO of Belvedere Vodka - Former CMO ofand former CEO of Belvedere Vodka

Gary Savoy - SVP Partnerships at Neustar - SVP Partnerships at Neustar

David Beck - Former EVP Corporate Strategy at WarnerMedia and AMC Networks - Former EVP Corporate Strategy at WarnerMedia and AMC Networks

Jennifer Cooper - VP Strategy and Marketing at Zuora - VP Strategy and Marketing at Zuora

Zane Vella - VP Strategic Development at Comcast - VP Strategic Development at Comcast

Evan Shapiro - CEO, Producer, and Pundit, ESHAP - CEO, Producer, and Pundit, ESHAP

Kris Magel - VP and Head of Agency Development, Samba TV - VP and Head of Agency Development, Samba TV

"Data privacy is a growing concern for consumers. It can be hard for brand leaders to see this as a positive, but I think it is," said Tom Moore, Chief Privacy Officer, and SVP, AT&T. "Consumers are most valuable when they have an open dialogue with your brand and when they get a genuine say in how their data is used."

Qonsent products are easy to deploy, require little to no code, and quickly enable the creation of branded, frictionless, and most importantly easy to understand digital experiences where consumers can provide consent for the use of their data. Additionally, the company believes this challenge is large enough that no one company can resolve it, so Qonsent has also forged partnerships with Ketch , Snowflake, Full Contact , TransUnion /Neustar, and other key players.

Redniss went on to say, "We believe we have to build a technology ecosystem to solve this new data privacy challenge together. Gone are the days of data scraping, using cookie IDs, and third-party data without the consumer's understanding—we're giving control of personal data back to consumers in a way that will help rebuild trust between individuals and the brands they interact with."

About Qonsent

Qonsent was founded in 2021 by leading visionaries from media, marketing, technology, legal, and security industries to build tools that enable consumers to manage and control their personal information as they interact with companies that want to use that data. The services offered by the company encompass both B2B services and consumer-facing solutions, including Qonsent-in API, embed creator, SmartQontract, real-time ID validation and match linking, a resolution manager, and a Qonsent consumer wallet. Qonsent's platform can bridge the gaps in the current industry offerings for brands, advertisers, publishers, creators, enterprises, and consumers to solve the data privacy issue in a holistic manner.

Contact:

Michelle Van Jura

michelle@intersectcom.com

