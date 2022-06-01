Qurate Retail Group Elevates LGBTQ+ Communities and Creators with Pride Month Initiatives

The retail leader, which reaches hundreds of millions of homes worldwide through video commerce across TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms, is celebrating LGBTQ+-led brands

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail GroupSM, a leader in building brands through livestream video commerce and personalized digital experiences, today launched a range of Pride Month initiatives across QVC®, HSN® and Zulily® to elevate LGBTQ+-owned businesses and celebrate the extraordinary history, contributions and achievements of the global LGBTQ+ community. Special initiatives include:

Offering 2022 Pride Month collections on QVC, HSN and Zulily that feature products from LGBTQ+-owned brands and allies;

Highlighting LGBTQ+-owned brands and entrepreneurs through Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight program;

Presenting dedicated Pride Month programming across QVC and HSN platforms, including multiple on-air segments and original livestream content throughout the month; and

$100,000 donation to Making adonation to The Trevor Project in support of their mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide.

"At Qurate Retail Group, we are guided by our principles, centered on respect, fairness and belonging," said Virginia Nguyen, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer at Qurate Retail Group. "We strive to cultivate a safe, inclusive, welcoming environment, where team members can bring their authentic selves to the workplace and feel seen, heard and celebrated. We take a 365-day-a-year approach to inclusion and continuously seek opportunities to learn more, listen more and do more. We are proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community."

As the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, Qurate Retail Group offers small businesses a robust platform for growth. In the U.S. alone, the company's vCommerce brands, QVC and HSN, reach a combined total of more than 90 million homes via five television networks and reach millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps and websites. QVC and HSN achieve unparalleled customer engagement in their TV broadcasts, with nearly 66 billion minutes viewed on the U.S. broadcast channels, and more than 160 million units shipped. In addition, online retailer Zulily serves millions of Moms everywhere by offering a fun, personalized shopping experience featuring everyday deals, fresh styles and unique finds for herself, her family and her home.

Here's a closer look at each Pride Month initiative:

Throughout June, customers can shop the Pride Month Collections across QVC, HSN and Zulily.



Throughout June, customers can shop the Pride Month Collections across QVC, HSN and Zulily. QVC and HSN 's capsule collections offer a range of LGBTQ+-owned and founded businesses – spanning jewelry, accessories, beauty, apparel, home décor and culinary, among other categories – as well as products created especially for Pride Month. From, Zulily is offering a curated collection of products to help everyone show their LGBTQ+ pride, from women's and kid's apparel, accessories, shoes and home décor.

15 LGBTQ+-owned businesses outside of Qurate Retail Group's current vendor base will share their brand stories live on-air on QVC and HSN or on QVC2 and some will be featured in a dedicated, month-long event on June 15 at 3 p.m. ET.



15 LGBTQ+-owned businesses outside of Qurate Retail Group's current vendor base will share their brand stories live on-air on QVC and HSN or on QVC2 and some will be featured in a dedicated, month-long event on Zulily , through Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight . This initiative, now in its third year, supports entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups with national on-air and digital exposure, along with various other pro-bono, in-kind services. This year marks the first time qualifying businesses have the opportunity to sell on Zulily. QVC2 will run a special live program with participating LGBTQ+-owned businesses onat. Learn more about this month's participating businesses on QVC.com and HSN.com . More than 200 small businesses have participated in the Small Business Spotlight so far, with many reporting double-digit or even higher increases in sales, new customers and/or customer contacts as a result.

Special Programming : Throughout the month, customers can tune in for dedicated Pride Month content and on-air programming that highlight unique and exciting LGBTQ+-owned and founded brands on QVC and HSN's digital, broadcast and streaming platforms:

QVC and HSN are making a joint donation of $100,000 to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The donation makes QVC and HSN 2022 "Gold Tier Corporate Partners" for The Trevor Project. In support of at-risk LGBTQ youth, The Trevor Project provides free and confidential crisis services, operates an advocacy fighting against anti-LGBTQ legislation, offers educational resources and allyship training, and conducts original research that brings knowledge and clinical implications to the field of suicide research. QVC and HSN are also inviting customers to amplify this gift by adding their own donations when shopping the QVC and HSN Pride Month Collections. To learn more, make a donation, and shop, customers can visit QVC.com or HSN.com and search "Pride."

Qurate Retail Group received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This perfect score earned Qurate Retail Group the designation as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality."

For more information about Qurate Retail Group's commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, visit https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/diversity-equity-inclusion/.

All data as of FY 2021, unless otherwise noted.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

