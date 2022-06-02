Above Food Appoints David Friedberg to Innovation Advisory Council

Founder of The Production Board and Climate Corporation joins Advisory Council as Above Food accelerates specialty ingredients and CPG businesses

REGINA, SK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Above Food Corp. (Above Food), a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated, plant-based food company, today announced the appointment of David Friedberg to the company's Innovation Advisory Council.

Above Food (PRNewsfoto/Above Food) (PRNewswire)

Friedberg is Chairman and CEO of The Production Board (TPB), which is solving Earth's most fundamental problems by reimagining global systems of production across food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, human health, and the broader life sciences. Based in San Francisco, TPB builds new businesses from scratch based on emerging scientific discoveries, partners with exceptional talent, and provides them with the capital, infrastructure, and market insights needed to deliver at least a 10x improvement in the cost, energy, time, or carbon footprint of conventional systems.

Prior to founding TPB, Friedberg founded The Climate Corporation in 2006, where as CEO he led the company from founding through its acquisition in 2013. The Climate Corporation helps farmers around the world sustainably improve their productivity with digital tools that provide analytics and insights, ultimately improving on-farm decisions. Earlier in his career, Dave held several roles at Google, including as a founding member of the Corporate Development group.

"We could not be more thrilled to have Dave join our exemplary Innovation Advisory Council amongst other agriculture, tech and investment leaders," said Lionel Kambeitz, CEO and Executive Chairperson of Above Food. "We are at a critical time in the company's growth, and Dave brings a strong mission alignment and bias to action in transforming the global agriculture industry."

The Production Board purchased the largest North American supplier of quinoa, Northern Quinoa Production Corp. (NorQuin), in 2014, of which Above Food acquired last month. Friedberg, who serves on numerous boards as director and advisor, will help Above Food ramp up innovations in products, manufacturing, facility management, high-capacity operations and more.

"I'm 100% aligned with Above Food's vision to help build a robust global food system," Friedberg said, "and I'm looking forward to offering my experience to accelerate the team's scale up."

Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With the goal to bring food to businesses and consumers with unparalleled traceability, quantifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density via its production, manufacturing, and operations, Above's seed to fork strategy shines as it continues to expand its plans for creating a future for plant-based foods with a complete chain of custody of plant proteins. For more information, please visit www.abovefood.com , or follow the plant-based conversation on social @above_food .

###

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD CORP.

Above Food Corp. is a first-of-its-kind, plant-based food company that celebrates delicious products made with real ingredients, real nutrition, real flavor, and real transparency. Founded in Canada by food production ecosystem veterans and visionary co-founders, Lionel Kambeitz, Donato Sferra, Tyler West and Martin Williams, Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world — one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a complete chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, Above Food delivers food to businesses and consumers with unparalleled traceability, quantifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density. Above Food's brands are available online at www.abovefood.com and in natural grocers across Canada and the USA. For more information about Above Food, please visit www.abovefood.com or follow Above Food on Instagram ( @above_food ), Facebook ( Above Food ) and LinkedIn ( Above Food ).

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION BOARD

The Production Board (TPB) is solving Earth's most fundamental problems by reimagining global systems of production across food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, human health, and the broader life sciences. Based in San Francisco, TPB builds new businesses from scratch based on emerging scientific discoveries, partners with exceptional talent, and provides them with the capital, infrastructure, and market insights needed to deliver at least a 10x improvement in the cost, energy, time, or carbon footprint of conventional systems. TPB is backed by the world's leading strategic and financial investors, including Alphabet, Allen & Company LLC, Cascade, Emerson Collective, BlackRock, Baillie Gifford, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley).

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

abovefood@powerdigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Above Food