The Food Fight is Over: TUMS® Declares It is Time to Love Food Back

After Over 10 Years of Fighting the 'Food' Fight, America's #1 Heartburn Brand* is Now Empowering Fans to Flaunt Their Love for Food

WARREN, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) (NYSE: GSK) – Go ahead and revel in that ramen, indulge on pizza and savor even the sauciest of wings without fear. After more than a decade spent helping consumers fight back against heartburn caused by their favorite foods, TUMS®, America's #1 heartburn brand*, is waving the metaphorical white flag to encourage consumers to give up the food fight and "Love Food Back" instead, no matter the meal.

TUMS Love Food Back (PRNewswire)

Hinging on the emotional connection people have for their favorite foods, the iconic brand is pivoting to reposition itself as a food ally instead of an enemy. Rather than fighting against food, the refreshing new campaign leans into the undeniable love many have for their favorite meals and makes way for everyone, from fervent foodies to everyday munchers, to pursue their food passions without fear of heartburn.

"Our insights show the love people have for food is very real, making the transition to now embrace those positive feelings with a refreshed identity as essential to our mission," says Amy Sharon, Brand Director at TUMS®. "This metamorphosis brings the concept of loving food with TUMS® to life not only through brand creative, but by also calling on our fans to join in on the fun and show off their admiration for the foods they can't – and don't have to – live without."

"Love Food Back" creative will be reflected in new broadcast, digital and sports stadium media spots, as well as supported through social. Additionally, inspired by stadium kiss cams, the brand has launched a TUMS® Cam Sweepstakes that gives food lovers nationwide the chance to win tasty prizes, including the ultimate foodie destination trip for two.

"Love Food Back" Advertising

The refreshed creative features a new take on how TUMS® wants consumers to view their relationship with food – one that heartburn has put to the test – by showcasing love stories between lovestruck individuals and giant, anthropomorphic foods. For example, the launch spot follows a spicy chicken wrap dramatically racing through an airport to share one last moment with a loved one before they board a plane. The two are able to share a loving embrace before departure, thanks to TUMS® fast heartburn relief.

This passionate, pseudo-romantic narrative is quite the contrary to the brand's longstanding 'Food Fight' creative, depicting visuals such as a face-off between mozzarella sticks in a boxing match or grappling with bacon in the backseat of a car. "Love Food Back" dials up the emotional relationship between consumers and their beloved foods in a humorous and memorable way that everyone can relate to.

Consumer Engagement

TUMS® will also show off consumers' love for food with the rollout of a fun, interactive TUMS® Cam experience. Launching in St. Louis Cardinals Busch Stadium and New York Mets Citi Field and replayed in select minor league baseball stadiums thereafter, the TUMS® Cam is a delicious twist on the classic stadium kiss cam, with those captured on camera encouraged to share a passionate moment with the food on hand.

Fans outside of stadium walls will be able to engage in the TUMS® Cam as well by showing off their love for #TUMSworthy food and snacks as part of a TUMS® Cam Sweepstakes**. From now through June 27, food lovers can visit www.TUMSworthy.com to participate by simply submitting a photo or short video of themselves enjoying and expressing their love for a favorite food or snack for a chance to win tasty prizes. Participants may also be chosen to have their entry featured in upcoming TUMS® Cam footage airing in select minor league baseball stadiums across the country.

The Grand Prize Package includes an all-expenses-paid trip inclusive of travel, accommodations and meals for one winner and a guest to three top foodie destinations of choice from a list of pre-selected cities in the U.S., including New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

In addition to the Grand Prize, five First Prize Winners will be selected at random to receive a $250 gift card to purchase food from their favorite local restaurants and 10 Second Prize Winners will receive a $50 gift card to enable them to enjoy a meal, as well. All winners will receive TUMS® samples and branded swag.

Finally, to further celebrate food love, TUMS® is bringing the TUMS® Cam to select food festivals this summer to engage with consumers directly as they enjoy delicious local offerings. In partnership with local food trucks, TUMS® will create the ultimate #TUMSworthy meal for festival-goers to taste, along with samples from the brand and TUMS® swag, perfectly suited for the greatest of food lovers.

For official sweepstakes rules, please visit www.TUMSworthy.com. For more information on TUMS®, visit TUMS.com.

About TUMS®

TUMS® Antacid Tablets and Chews offer tasty heartburn relief that goes to work in seconds so you can savor the moment. These chewable antacid tablets provide multi-symptom relief, including heartburn, sour stomach, acid indigestion relief, and upset stomach relief associated with these symptoms. TUMS® antacid tablets are the #1 recommended antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. TUMS® is America's #1 antacid* with a wide variety of flavors and formats that offer something for everyone.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

*TUMS is indicated for the treatment of occasional heartburn only.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. 18 years or older and age of majority. Begins 06/02/2022 at 12:00:01 p.m. ET and ends on 06/27/22 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Prize/Odds: Total ARV of all prizes up to $15,046.25 in the Sweepstakes and $447.50 in the Contest. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules located at www.TUMSworthy.com. Sponsor: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (US) LLC, 184 Liberty Corner Rd, Warren, NJ 07059

TUMS logo. (PRNewsfoto/GSK Consumer Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GSK Consumer Healthcare