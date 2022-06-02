HONEYWELL TO HOST LEADERSHIP WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS FOCUSED ON SUSTAINABLE BUILDING SOLUTIONS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that the next installment of its live leadership webcast series for investors will feature a conversation between Doug Wright, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Building Technologies, Mike Stepniak, vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell Building Technologies, and John Walsh, head of U.S. electrical equipment and multi-industry research at Credit Suisse, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. EDT.

Webcast Details

A live webcast of the presentation and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Sean Meakim (704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200 nina.krauss@honeywell.com sean.meakim@honeywell.com

