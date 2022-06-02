Prevalent Strengthens Third-Party Vendor and Supplier Selection Processes with New Request for Proposal (RFP) Solution

RFx Essentials automates, centralizes and adds risk intelligence to vendor selection process

PHOENIX, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc. , the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM), today introduced RFx Essentials , a SaaS solution that centralizes and automates the distribution, comparison and management of requests for proposals (RFPs) and requests for information (RFIs). RFx Essentials makes it easy for procurement teams to not only select solutions and vendors that meet their organization's functionality requirements, but also take a critical first step in managing risk throughout the third-party lifecycle with built-in vendor intelligence.

Prevalent Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Prevalent Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"There are several reasons why managing the RFP process can be one of the most frustrating and time-consuming parts of vendor management," stated Alastair Parr, senior vice president of global products and services for Prevalent, Inc. "Not only is it an extremely manual process for under-resourced procurement teams, but selecting a vendor that doesn't match their risk requirements can have enormous security and business consequences. RFx Essentials provides organizations with an automated solution that encompasses important risk intelligence, leading to more informed vendor decisions."

Many organizations are required to conduct fair and objective evaluations of vendor solutions. However, most companies utilize manual RFx evaluation processes, which are complex and time-consuming. From keeping track of requirements and communicating with stakeholders to conducting due diligence and evaluating options, spreadsheet-based RFx processes lack automation, consistency and enterprise visibility which can lengthen purchasing cycles and introduce risk.

RFx Essentials eliminates time-intensive manual processes, providing procurement teams with a single automated platform to evaluate and select solutions and vendors that meet an organization's needs while automatically moving selected vendors into contracting. With RFx Essentials, organizations:

Speed purchasing cycles by automating and centralizing time-consuming internal and vendor communications.

Unify internal teams with a single, centralized platform for requirements management, communications and selection.

Make better risk-based decisions with comprehensive vendor business, reputational and financial intelligence.

Reduce human error and bias by automating manual tasks and enabling direct supplier comparisons.

Validate what the supplier has provided in their RFP response with external intelligence.

Gain better risk visibility earlier in the relationship for faster, more targeted risk assessments later in the lifecycle.

Accelerate auditing and reporting with centralized documentation and supporting evidence.

Simplify contracting processes by automatically moving vendors into the contract lifecycle and pre-contract due diligence upon selection. by automatically moving vendors into theand pre-contract due diligence upon selection.

RFx Essentials provides automation and intelligence for the first step in the third-party lifecycle, and natively integrates with the Prevalent Third-Party Risk Management Platform . For additional information, please read the latest Prevalent blog , download a white paper or sign up for a demo .

About Prevalent

Prevalent takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM). Companies use our software and services to eliminate the security and compliance exposures that come from working with vendors, suppliers and other third parties across the vendor risk management lifecycle. Our customers benefit from a flexible, hybrid approach to TPRM, where they not only gain solutions tailored to their needs, but also realize a rapid return on investment. Regardless of where they start, we help our customers stop the pain, make informed decisions, and adapt and mature their TPRM programs over time.

Media Contact

Angelique Faul

Silver Jacket Communications

513-633-0897

angelique@silverjacket.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prevalent, Inc.