Recycle Track Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with ABM Industries

ABM makes focused investment in RTS' model for revolutionizing the waste and recycling industry

ABM to utilize RTS' network of sustainability tools and resources to increase transparency and minimize waste

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (RTS), a leader in cutting edge traceability and sustainability solutions utilized in the materials, waste, and recycling industry today announced that it has entered into a strategic and operational partnership with ABM –– a leading provider of integrated facility services and solutions. Under the partnership, ABM will offer its clients RTS' full suite of on-demand waste removal and materials management solutions. These include reporting on clients' waste habits, analysis and insight into recycling practices, waste pickup optimization and tracking, and development of zero waste and circular economy programs in alignment with net-zero goals and targets.

ABM will also make an investment in RTS to minimize climate impacts by increasing environmental transparency and reducing waste. RTS will support ABM in leveraging the RTS sustainability platforms — including ZeroWaste.com and RecycleBank — that serve as one-stop solutions for sustainability resources and provide incentives to haulers and municipalities to deploy best practices in sustainability and minimizing waste.

Greg Lettieri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RTS, commented: "I am very excited to partner with ABM, which will allow us to provide our offering of solutions to more customers worldwide and continue our mission of promoting transparency within the waste and recycling industry. We look forward to working together to increase our collective impact on promoting sustainability and responsibility throughout our respective industries."

Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy Officer, ABM added: "Helping our clients deliver and manage sustainability across their facilities is core to our mission and we are focused on providing them with data and insights-driven solutions for making the greatest possible positive environmental impact. We are proud to partner with RTS to provide ABM's clients with access to innovative tools that will create real-time transparency into daily waste removal and enhance their waste practices overall."

About Recycle Track Systems, Inc.

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. combines technology with high-touch service to make waste disposal easier, smarter, and more responsible. From on-demand removal to fully integrated waste management solutions, RTS helps companies and municipalities easily track and optimize their pickups. Using data insight, RTS empowers clients with visibility into their waste habits and tangible figures on their climate impact to improve their waste and recycling practices. RTS is a certified B-Corporation, reflecting its dedication and commitment to meeting stringent standards of environmental transparency and performance. For more information, visit rts.com . For more information on zero waste, visit zerowaste.com .

About ABM

ABM is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that includes janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue exceeding $6 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

