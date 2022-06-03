DarioHealth Presents Three New Studies Demonstrating Improved Health in Users with Multiple Conditions at the American Diabetes Association's 82nd Scientific Sessions

The studies demonstrated significant improvement in glucose control and reductions in blood pressure for users managing diabetes and hypertension and improvement in clinical measures for users with diabetes, stress and depression.

The third study demonstrates that the Dario solution has similar positive impact on diabetes across ethnicities.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today three new research studies presented at the American Diabetes Association's ("ADA") 82nd Scientific Sessions being held June 3rd to 7th, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Two of the new studies add to Dario's growing body of evidence in support of an integrated approach to managing multiple chronic conditions by examining the impact of Dario's solution on users with co-occurring physical and mental conditions. The third study analyzed the impact across the ethnicities of users living with Type 2 diabetes.

"We are thrilled to present several new studies showcasing Dario's ability to positively impact health and outcomes across a wide range of factors. Our deepening knowledge about the importance of an integrated solution approach has enormous potential to change the way people manage chronic conditions, and we are proud to share further insights with the scientific community this week," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD., Scientific and Clinical Director at Dario and supervisor of the studies.

"Dario's solutions are continuously proven to be highly effective across an ever-expanding set of conditions and circumstances. Together, these studies offer a deeper understanding of the value Dario can provide to our users and partners through a single integrated platform," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario.

Improving Health in Users with Diabetes and Hypertension

More than two thirds of people living with Type 2 diabetes also report high blood pressure, and the bi-directional impacts are well-documented. Dario's latest research provides new data to support the co-management of these conditions in a single solution. The study examined a group of users with diabetes, and stage 1 and above hypertension, to understand the impact of using a single solution on both conditions, and results showed significant improvements for both hypertension and diabetes after six months:

Two thirds of users improved their systolic blood pressure by 13 mmHg and diastolic by 8 mmHg

38.7% lowered their hypertension by one stage

A subgroup of users with high-risk Type 2 diabetes reduced average blood glucose readings by 15%

The research demonstrates that Dario's integrated approach to managing chronic conditions in one solution offers significant benefits for users with co-occurring conditions.

Improving Health in Users with Diabetes and Depression and/or Stress

Diabetes is closely linked with stress and symptoms of depression, and conversely, the presence of depression can lead to poor outcomes in people living with diabetes. Dario examined the outcomes of users living with high-risk diabetes and self-reported stress and/or depression and found that users reduced their average blood glucose by 13% after one year. This study indicates that Dario's holistic support focused on behavior change can positively impact outcomes for users living with diabetes and depression and/or stress.

Measuring Impact Across Ethnicities

A third study examined the impact on blood sugar readings in users with high-risk Type 2 diabetes across ethnicities as reported in Dario's app: White, Black, Latino or Asian. The research found that average blood glucose readings were significantly reduced by 14% for White users and 15% for Black, Latino and Asian users. The evidence demonstrates the ability of Dario's solution to improve self-care across diverse populations.

