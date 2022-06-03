FORMLESS announces pre-release availability of Web3 music and video protocol

SHARE provides a content distribution engine for the Metaverse and the internet experiences of the future.

BOSTON, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Formless, Inc. announced that the Share protocol for audio and video content distribution is now available on the Ethereum and Polygon testnet blockchains. The protocol changes the way music and other digital content is valued and distributed––giving content creators choice, and shifting how they get compensated for their art.

Formless Founder Brandon Tory commented, "What we've built with Share is a virtual machine, which contains both the experience and the rules of access to that experience, independent of any vendor. We call it a Pay-For-Access (PFA) smart contract. Conceptually we like to think of it as a digital vending machine where the owner chooses the terms of access, licensing, and distribution independent of the property on which the machine operates. In Web2 we fought to get products into vending machines that we did not own, but in Web3 we'll place our vending machines on more properties."

A publicly available beta version will be available later this year. Today, content creators and developers are invited to try out the first decentralized application that showcases the power of the protocol, and organizations and builders are invited to review the protocol documentation. Register for access here .

Formless is a Boston, Massachusetts headquartered music technology company with the mission of creating virtual and physical experiences that enable people to live more fulfilling lives. Formless was founded in 2018 by Brandon Tory, a signed artist, former Staff Engineer at Google AI, and former Senior Engineer at Apple. Tory's story of pursuing his dreams as a musician and engineer in parallel is featured in national media that include: Forbes , CNN Great Big Story , CNBC , and Yahoo Finance .

Jason Martin

FORMLESS, INC.

jason@formless.xyz

