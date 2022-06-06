Introducing Fume Unlimited: The New High-Capacity Fume Disposable Vape From QR Joy

Sleek, Compact Device offers 7,000 puffs and a rechargeable battery for long-lasting satisfaction

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QR Joy ("QR" or "the Company"), the premier retail manufacturer of the popular Fume disposable vape devices, has introduced its most powerful, longest-lasting vape device yet.

The new Fume Unlimited offers 7,000 puffs of e-liquid and a USB-C charger for virtually endless vape enjoyment. (PRNewswire)

The Fume Unlimited comes pre-loaded with 14mL of e-liquid in 17 classic and exotic flavors, including icy, fruity, sweet, and more. Its 400mAh rechargeable battery ensures that vape enthusiasts will be able to enjoy every one of the 7,000 puffs Fume Unlimited has to offer.

"Vape enthusiasts love unique flavors and want to be able to enjoy every last drop of e-liquid in their devices," said the president of QR Joy. "Packed with loads of flavor and a handy USB-C charging port, Fume Unlimited offers virtually endless vape satisfaction in a sleek, pocket-sized package."

QR Joy teased Fume Unlimited at the 2022 Alternative Products Expo in Medellin, Colombia, in late May, and will officially unveil its new powerhouse at the CHAMPS Chicago Show June 7-9.

About QR Joy

QR Joy is a Florida-based corporation renowned for patented electronic cigarette devices of the highest quality and most tantalizing flavors. With multi-million dollar brands such as Fume, a global success with consumers built on extensive market research, QR-Joy focuses on what customers want. QR Joy's years of industry experience, combined with a process that stresses continuous improvement, results in a best-in-class vape product that competes globally. There's guaranteed excellence inside when the QR Joy name is on the label. For more information, visit www.FumeVapors.com .

About Fume

Fume, an authentic QR Joy product available in over 30 smooth and delicious flavors, is the vape industry's most sought-after product. Built with the consumer in mind, Fume disposable vapes' sleek design, medical-grade technology, and increased puff capacity quickly cornered the mult-million-dollar vape market. Today, the Company boasts one of the largest consumer bases in the vaping industry, due in no small part to its cadre of innovative and popular products, including the Fume Extra, Fume Ultra, Fume Infinity, and Fume Mini. With Fume continuing to corner the market, America's vaping pastime is poised to be renamed "fuming." For more information, visit www.FumeVapors.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QR Joy Inc.