Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

HONOLULU, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) announced today that its management team will participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference in New York. A&B will present an overview of its business and operations, followed by a question and answer session.

Alexander & Baldwin Presentation

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. ― 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Link: Alexander & Baldwin Presentation

A&B's presentation will be available live via webcast, which may be accessed at the above link. A replay of the webcast will also be made available. Investor material for the conference scheduled for June 7–9, 2022 may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 11 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

