Attain Partners Acquires Juran, Expanding Professional Development and Training Offerings

MCLEAN, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management, technology, and compliance consulting firm, has acquired Connecticut-based Juran, Inc. Founded in 1979 as the Juran Institute by Dr. Joseph Juran, the "Father of Quality", the organization quickly was recognized as a global leader for quality management, publishing books and establishing industry-leading standards for quality measurement and improvement.

Effective immediately, Juran will be known as Attain Partners | Juran, operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Attain Partners and offering robust advisory services and comprehensive training and certification programs, including Lean Six Sigma (LSS).

"Juran's focus on helping clients realize organizational and process improvements directly aligns with our Strategic Transformation Services work in the higher education, nonprofit, and healthcare markets," said Attain Partners founder and CEO, Greg Baroni. "The synergy between our respective offerings and capabilities will strengthen our ability to deliver transformational results to the clients we have the privilege to serve. Additionally, Juran's comprehensive e-learning content suite will help drive Attain Partners toward our vision of becoming a leading asset-based consulting firm."

Juran is a market leader in helping organizations worldwide improve their performance—project by project—in both the public sector market (healthcare, energy, government, and defense) and commercial market (technology, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, and financial services) with clients such as Raytheon, Sinai Health Systems, and Kaiser Permanente.

"We are excited for the opportunities that aligning with Attain Partners will give us. Juran Attain will be at the forefront of building cultures of excellence through quality management," said Juran Chairman Dr. Joseph A. DeFeo. "I look forward to collaborating with Greg and the Attain Partners team as we work together to help organizations achieve sustained performance."

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management, technology, and compliance consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

