BrightNight CEO Responds to Biden Administration's Pause on Solar Tariffs

INLET BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight CEO, Martin Hermann issued the following statement in response to the Biden Administration's actions to support the U.S. solar industry.

"The Biden Administration's move to place a two-year pause on new solar tariffs protects a thriving U.S. clean energy economy, helps to create valuable jobs across the renewable energy industry, and clears the way for hundreds of renewable energy projects under development across the U.S. While the environmental value of solar power is critical, the broader economic and energy reliability benefits affect every American; as President Biden shared, 'the stakes could not be higher.' BrightNight prides itself on providing best-in-class dispatchable renewable power solutions to its utility and corporate customers across the U.S. The game plan in this decade is about renewable capacity and the urgency for the provision of safe, reliable, and affordable renewable power at industrial scale. Thanks to these crucial steps taken by President Biden and his administration, I am confident that our industry has never been better positioned to meet these needs. Together, we can harness the power of the American economy, our country's history of innovation, and the strength of our nation's workforce to deliver a clean, reliable, energy future."

BrightNight is the first renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale, hybrid renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading prices empower customers to overcome challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and the transition away from fossil fuel generation. To learn more, visit: www.brightnightpower.com.

