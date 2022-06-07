Cymbiotika Launches Reformulated Golden Mind Supplement

Best-selling formula supports brain structure and mental performance and helps protect against age-related cognitive decline

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the relaunch of Golden Mind. The reinvented formula combines various plant-based adaptogenic compounds with nootropic properties to deliver an unrivaled supplement for brain health.

"The redevelopment of one of our top-selling formulas is a testament to how Cymbiotika is paving its way in the wellness industry. We are constantly re-evaluating and crafting every single product with the latest, most innovative delivery technology and sustainably sourced ingredients," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "We are dedicated to our customers first and foremost and are thrilled to assist them in achieving optimal brain health with the power of this best-in-class formula which not only sparks peak brain performance, but assists with cognitive decline from aging, and improves upon the brain's overall structure."

Easily absorbed into the body through liposomal particles, Golden Mind includes the highest-quality ingredients, such as Sea Buckthorn Oil, Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract, and Vanilla, Cinnamon, and Citrus Extracts. The formula's benefits to long-term brain health include assistance with memory, focus, and attention-span, to expand individual learning capabilities and slow down brain aging.

"At Cymbiotika we are passionate about giving consumers the proper nutritional tools to take ownership of their whole-body health" said Cymbiotika Co-Founder, Chervin Jafarieh. "This breakthrough formula not only has tremendous benefits for the brain, but also for the gut, by strengthening the gut-brain axis to enhance communication between the gastrointestinal system and central nervous system."

Cymbiotika's Golden Mind retails for $62 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Only one 5ml pouch is required daily to achieve desired benefits, consumed either directly into the mouth or mixed in with a beverage of choice. For the most brain enhancement possible, pair it with Cymbiotika's Liposomal Magnesium L-Threonate .

Cymbiotika's formulas contain only the highest-quality bioavailable, and wild-crafted ingredients. Golden Mind contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, solvents, alcohols, binders, fillers, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

