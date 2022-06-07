NEW 'LG CLOI GUIDEBOT,' AN AUTONOMOUS TOUR GUIDE, DEBUTS AT INFOCOMM 2022

New robot combines autonomous movement, AI, voice recognition and two 27-inch displays to provide wayfinding, escorting, user engagement, interactive information and more

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Business Solutions USA has introduced the company's first multi-purpose customer service robot, the LG CLOi GuideBot, which is designed to provide wayfinding, enhanced security, powerful advertising opportunities and valuable data on interaction times and usage. The robot's friendly digital face, responsive voice activation and two large touch screens are designed to revolutionize the customer experience virtually everywhere from museums and convention centers to movie theaters and hotels.

"The GuideBot is the latest addition to the LG CLOi family of autonomous service robots, and it's the first to tackle complex user interactions like answering voice questions, accompanying guests to their destination and tracking how many times a motion-activated advertisement is displayed in a day," said Jeffrey Weiland, B2B robotics team leader at LG Business Solutions USA. "This robot can greet, inform and entertain customers in a variety of settings and situations, from museum exhibits and movie theaters to corporate offices and hospitals, all while gathering valuable data on usage that can be used to streamline operations and improve customer experiences."

The LG CLOi GuideBot stands just under five feet tall and greets everyone with a friendly smile on a unique 9.2-inch LG LCD "face" display. Using a high-quality microphone, 3D camera and 18 sensors, the robot can navigate busy spaces and react to approaching users with visual and auditory effects. The dual 27-inch LG touch screens, located on the front and back of the robot's main body can display interactive and static digital content, like menus, maps and videos.

The customizable functionality available in the LG CLOi GuideBot makes it the ideal workplace companion for various types of businesses, from hotels and museums to corporate offices and health care facilities.

"By reducing the human workload and automating some repetitive tasks such as giving visitors simple directions, our new robot can free employees to handle more demanding tasks and provide more attentive service," Weiland said. "We can now envision museum tours being led by a friendly, responsive robot with access to vast catalogs of information and multimedia supplements to enhance exhibits and encourage deeper engagement and retention. And at shopping malls, the GuideBot can provide basic security functions as well as wayfinding by escorting customers to stores."

The flexible nature of the LG CLOi GuideBot provides many advantages for facility operators looking to create new revenue streams or enhance services. The advertisement feature can be used virtually anywhere the general public is present, so hotels can host ads for nearby attractions, or a movie theater can advertise its food and beverage offerings to people waiting in the ticket line. In conjunction with other LG CLOi robots, the GuideBot can form part of an always-on, data-rich ecosystem of autonomous assistants that lighten employee workloads and enhance safety.

The LG CLOi GuideBot is making its official debut at InfoComm 2022 at Booth #N2029 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, alongside the LG CLOi ServeBot, an autonomous indoor delivery robot to carry and deliver food, goods and supplies.

About LG Business Solutions USA

LG Electronics USA's Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Nine-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $63 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com .

