Optimove Appoints Tara Bryant as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth Across Markets

The former Pipedrive CRO brings 20 years of experience in leading high growth and extraordinary revenue performance in global SaaS, technology, and e-commerce companies

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the leading CRM Marketing Platform, announced today the appointment of Tara Bryant as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. The selection is indicative of the company's determination to bring in high-profile talent to support its rapid growth and ambitious expansion plans.

Tara has over 20 years of executive leadership experience leading companies, from start-ups to Fortune 500s, to well-documented success. Tara specializes in maximizing companies' revenue, rapid assembly of strong, multi-channel sales teams, and successful, high-growth global companies in SaaS, technology, and e-commerce.

As Pipedrive CRO, Tara led the company to a 3x revenue increase in under two years, resulting in its acquisition by Vista for $1.5 billion, awarding it a Unicorn status. Tara was more recently CRO & COO at OpenTeams. Previously, Tara was Aurea Software's Executive VP of Global Sales, VP of Sales at YouEarnedIt, and VP of Sales at BigCommerce. In addition, Tara fills a myriad of advisory and Board positions.

With a CDP at its core, Optimove helps data-rich brands across industries manage large-scale CRM marketing frameworks. By personalizing thousands of campaigns to hundreds of segments, Optimove allows brands to reach their customers with the right message on the right channel. Unlike other technologies that rely on common, rule-based orchestration, Optimove's AI-driven solutions autonomously determine each customer's next-best-action, eliminating the need for marketers to map every customer journey manually.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tara to Optimove, to take on the Chief Revenue Officer role," said Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder of Optimove. "Tara is a superb addition to the team and will play a major role in the next phase of our growth. Tara's extensive experience leading large organizations to fantastic performance is remarkable, and she's just the right person to make our ambitious expansion plans a reality. We're determined to keep bringing in extraordinary, high-profile outside talent to keep Optimove one step ahead of the pack and continue providing prospects and clients with the best CRM Marketing offering and service possible."

"I'm excited to join Optimove to help lead the company through the next phase of its rapid growth," said Tara Bryant. "In Optimove, I've found a company with next-generation, game-changing AI technology, strong momentum, and an excellent team. The core Optimove offering of personalization and orchestration of customer journeys at scale is key to any brand's ability to prosper in the modern marketing landscape. I look forward to playing a major role in the company's next big leap, which will undoubtedly be successful if the company's recent growth is any indication."

The hiring comes on the heels of the company's recent high-profile appointments of Scott McNabb as VP Revenue, Americas, Jeremy Remus as Head of France, Peter Miles as Director of Sales, and Jeff Cleminson as Director of Client management.

Optimove is sponsoring and will be attending CRMC 2022 in Chicago, June 8-10.

About Optimove

Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing Platform, empowering brands to personalize CRM journeys at scale with customer insights, AI-led orchestration, and all the channels they need, in one place. With a CDP at its core, Optimove leverages AI to autonomously surface valuable customer segments, orchestrate self-optimizing CRM journeys, and accurately deliver the marketing interaction of highest incremental impact across email, mobile, web, and more. Optimove has been recognized as a Cross Channel Campaign Management Leader by Forrester and a Customer Data Platform (CDP) Leader for Retail and CPG by IDC. Optimove's clients gave it a 95% "Willingness to Recommend" score on Gartner Peer Insights. Optimove is used by leading brands including Dollar Shave Club, BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John's, and Staples, to maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

