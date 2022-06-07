THE SINGLETON FOUNDATION FOR FINANCIAL LITERACY & ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND ITS MILLION STORIES MEDIA WINS BIG AT THE TELLY AWARDS

The digital channel wins 12 awards across many categories.

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship, the nonprofit organization who uses the power of entertainment to engage and entertain viewers with original and curated content through its Million Stories Media channel ( www.millionstories.com ), announces today that it has won a total of 12 Telly Awards in a number of different categories. The foundation was founded to create a sea change in the way people look at their personal finances with content that helps break the taboo of talking about money.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates.

The awards won by Million Stories come from two of the original series, WAGS TO RICHES, (production company Pollution TV) and YOUR BRAIN ON MONEY (production company Freethink.)

Gold Winners:

Branded Content: Not-For-Profit / Wags to Riches: A Life-Changing Horseback Ride episode

Branded Content Campaign: Social / Your Brain on Money series

Silver Winners:

Branded Content Campaign Not-For-Profit / Wags to Riches series

Branded Content General Not-For-Profit / Wags to Riches: Inside the Life of a Father and Daughter Sheep Shearing Business

Online Craft Directing / Wags to Riches: Designing Dream Homes One Dog House at a Time

Online Web Series Non-Scripted / Wags to Riches series

Online General-Social Impact / Wags to Riches: A Life-Changing Horseback Ride

Online General-Social Impact / Wags to Riches: The Bachelor: Guinea Pig Edition, Meet LA Guinea Pig Rescue

Social Video Series Not-For-Profit / Wags to Riches series

Branded Content General D&I / Your Brain on Money: A New Kind of Haptic Wearable: GPS for the Blind

Non-Broadcast General: Cultural / Your Brain on Money: The Science of "Herd Mentality"

Bronze Winner:

Online Craft Directing / Wags to Riches: A Life-Changing Horseback Ride

The award-winning series and related shows can be found at:

https://www.millionstories.com/series/Your-Brain-on-Money?id=23

https://www.millionstories.com/series/Wags-to-Riches?id=26

"Our goal has always been to engage and raise the financial literacy skills of our viewers with entertainment, and being recognized for our content helps solidify our efforts are working" said Shelley Miles, CEO of The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. "We are proud of our shows and are grateful to work with excellent production companies like Pollution Studios and Freethink who are instrumental in bringing these stories of positive change to life."

About the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship

The mission of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement.

About Million Stories Media

This free digital channel uses the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship to inspire individual achievement by making financial competence engaging and fun for everyone. For more information about Million Stories Media, please visit www.millionstories.com .

Media Contact

Jeff Hare /The Singleton Foundation

(818) 726-9238

jeffhare@singletonfoundation.org

