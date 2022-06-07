Standard Motor Products Wins 2021 Spirit of NAPA® Award

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce it is the recipient of the 2021 Spirit of NAPA® trophy, presented at NAPA® Auto Parts' Vendor Summit and Supplier Awards Banquet on May 25, 2022.

At their Awards Banquet, NAPA recognizes top suppliers for their contributions in categories such as quality, innovation, cataloging, and sales leadership. The highlight of the evening is the presentation of the prestigious Spirit of NAPA trophy, NAPA's top honor.

This year, Standard Motor Products, Inc. was honored as the 2021 Spirit of NAPA award winner, as a testament to SMP's significant impact on NAPA's success.

In presenting the award, Jamie Walton, NAPA's Executive Vice President & Chief Merchandising Officer, had this to say about SMP's performance, "The Spirit of NAPA encompasses market leadership, outstanding products and service, and a firm commitment to winning the right way with integrity." Continued Walton, "Equally as impressive was the fact that despite a sales increase beyond expectations and global supply challenges, this supplier maintained a fill rate well above the Industry."

Upon receiving this celebrated award, Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer & President stated, "We are delighted and humbled to have been awarded NAPA's top honor. We believe that the partnership between NAPA and SMP creates a powerful combination, one which has yielded tremendous success in the marketplace." Sills went on to say, "We recognize that to be successful, we need to do just about everything right, so I thank both NAPA and the thousands of SMP employees who contributed to this win."

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit smpcorp.com and ir.smpcorp.com.

