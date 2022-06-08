Chicago Public Schools, New Mexico Public Education Department, Rhode Island Department of Education, and Maryland State Department of Education Tap Saga Education to Implement High-Impact Tutoring Programs

BOSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Education, the national nonprofit behind one of the most effective personalized tutoring programs in the country, today announced three new partnerships with Chicago Public Schools, New Mexico Public Education Department, Rhode Island Department of Education, and the Maryland State Department of Education to provide consulting and technical assistance to develop and implement high-impact tutoring programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Saga Education) (PRNewswire)

Drawing from Saga's experience delivering more than two million hours of high-impact tutoring, Saga's team works with states and districts on program design, tutor recruitment and training, curriculum design, and the implementation of ongoing assessments to measure student progress. With these new partnerships, not only will Saga's tutoring programs be made available to students, but Saga will be providing resources and capacity building to help districts implement effective tutoring programs.

"The demand for effective, research-backed high-impact tutoring is growing and we are proud to partner with these leaders in Chicago, New Mexico, and Rhode Island to ensure students can reach their full potential," said AJ Gutierrez, co-founder of Saga Education. "We are excited for the opportunity to share what we've learned from implementing and operating highly-effective tutoring programs across the country."

In addition, Saga will be partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and North Carolina's Guilford County Schools to provide tutor training through Saga Connect and Saga Coach.

The need for ways to help children recover academically from the COVID-19 pandemic is enabling school districts to turn to high-impact tutoring to ensure students have additional support. Saga Education partners with schools across the nation to leverage tutoring relationships and to help students unlock their potential.

Since 2013, the University of Chicago Education Lab has researched Saga Education's intensive math tutoring model in Chicago Public Schools and in New York City, finding that it substantially improves academic outcomes for high school students. In two randomized controlled trials, students who received Saga tutoring learned as much as an extra two and a half years of math in one academic year – the equivalent to closing up to 50 percent of the black-white test score gap in one school year. The randomized controlled trials also found that Saga's tutoring model reduced math course failure rates by 60 percent.

About Saga Education

Saga Education is an evidence-based, personalized tutoring intervention designed to support students struggling with math, to give them the confidence and academic strength to graduate high school and pursue their dreams. In 2020, the organization was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Educational Companies, recognized for its evidence-based, scalable tutoring model which serves students in high-need schools.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saga Education