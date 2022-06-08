Wilson Daniels Appoints Andy Lum as Vice President of Western Division

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the promotion of Andy Lum to the role of Vice President, Western Division, effective June 1st. Having served as the Rocky Mountain Regional Manager for three and a half years, in his new role Lum will oversee a team of eight Regional and Area Sales Managers across 13 states. He will report to Shannon Coursey, Senior Vice President, National Sales.

"It gives me great pleasure to see Andy advance into this senior leadership role with Wilson Daniels," says Coursey. "In just a few short years, Andy has transformed the Rocky Mountain Region into a top performing territory in the country. His strong relationships with our distributor partners and high-profile accounts are best in class, and I look forward to working closely with Andy as he continues to share his wine knowledge, passion for the business, and leadership skills throughout the 13 states which comprise the Western Division."

Prior to joining Wilson Daniels, Lum founded and managed his own fine wine distribution and import company in Colorado, Unity Selections. Prior to that, he was a Regional Sales Manager for Chateau Montelena, where he successfully managed 20 states.

"I'm honored to lead our talented team in the West in bringing Wilson Daniels' portfolio of heritage-rich, terroir-driven wines to our distributor partners and customers," said Lum. "While I've enjoyed living and working across the Rocky Mountain Region for the past 14 years, I'm excited to once again support markets like California and the Pacific Northwest, where there's a demonstrated interest and demand for fine wine from the families we're privileged to represent."

Lum will assume his new role from his base in Denver, CO.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

