Adhera Health Names Kearney Partner Emeritus, Jonathan Anscombe, to its Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhera Health™, a Precision Digital Companion™ platform company that pioneers the use of evidence-based research and explainable artificial intelligence to deliver adaptive self-management programs for patients living with chronic conditions, today announced that Jonathan Anscombe has joined the company's advisory board.

Jonathan recently retired after a 30-year career with Kearney, a leading global management consultancy firm where he led the EMEA healthcare practice. In that role, he helped major healthcare and biopharma companies across a wide range of topics including digital transformation, digital solutions, product launch, and service redesign. He also created NEXT, a successful partnership with a technology start-up to create a market-leading SaaS work and data management platform.

"I'm excited to be working with the Adhera Health team as they continue to innovate their modular Precision Digital Companion platform and bring new products to market," said Jonathan Anscombe. "Their solutions are user centric, evidence based, supported by continuous research, and delivered through a powerful AI based platform. I believe we can have a real impact on the health outcomes of people with chronic conditions and hope to leverage my experience working closely with senior leaders across biopharma, healthcare, and technology to bring Adhera Health solutions to as many customers and patients as possible".

The addition of Jonathan to the advisory board follows the hiring of Don Moore as Adhera Health's Chief Technology Officer earlier this year. Don has deep technical experience building and scaling platforms for hyper-growth companies and is responsible for overseeing Adhera Health's real-world evidence Precision Digital Companion platform and global wellness solutions.

"Jonathan is a visionary. His business and technical expertise and success in the global healthcare ecosystem will help prepare Adhera Health for its next phase of growth," said Ricardo C. Berrios, Founding CEO of Adhera Health. "Coupled with the recent addition of Don Moore, we are excited to grow our platform, and connect with payers, healthcare providers, and pharma companies. Most importantly, both Jonathan and Don will contribute to Adhera Health's vision of empowering people living with chronic conditions by advancing our breakthrough technology platform.

About Adhera Health™

Adhera Health™ is a Palo Alto, California-based company leveraging forefront research in behavioral science combined with an advanced personalization technology platform to create digital and human solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to achieve long-lasting positive personal health outcomes, both physical and mental. Adhera Health's solutions are based on real-world evidence that has been validated in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is used by multiple global customers, including Fortune 500 and small and medium-sized health systems.

