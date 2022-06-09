BUFFERZONE Wins Global InfoSec Award for Most Innovative Endpoint Security 2022

BUFFERZONE was named winner of the coveted Global InfoSec Award during the 2022 RSA Conference. BUFFERZONE offers Enterprises & MSSPs an easy to install, highly successful and cost-effective cyber security solution

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions that protect organizations and individuals from advanced threats such as ransomware, zero-days and phishing scams, has won the Most Innovative Endpoint Security Award for 2022 from Cyber Defense Magazine, a leading digital information security magazine.

The prize was granted to BUFFERZONE during the RSA Conference 2022, which is taking place on June 6 - 9, 2022 in San Francisco.

"The prestigious InfoSec award illustrates BUFFERZONE's leading position in the field of developing innovative and easy to deploy solutions that protect organizations from ransomware and cyber-crime attacks," said Israel Levy, BUFFERZONE's CEO. "The fact that we were recognized as the most innovative endpoint security solution indicates that BUFFEZONE is an ideal solution for enterprises & MSSPs looking to offer an easy to install, highly successful and cost-effective solution."

Levy added that the company sees innovation as a cornerstone of its business strategy. "Our aim has always been to come up with innovative solutions that will offer a safe workspace that is protected not only from current threats but also from future ones," said Levy. "The fact that we focus on prevention and isolation rather than detection enables BUFFERZONE to offer its customers excellent security that protects the entire organization."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. "BUFFERZONE is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment."

About BUFFERZONE

BUFFERZONE Safe Workspace solution protects enterprises, SMBs and individuals from advanced threats including zero-day, ransomware, drive-by downloads, phishing and APTs. By using BUFFERZONE zero trust containment, IT can grant a hybrid workforce seamless access to internet, email and removable storage – while reducing IT operational cost & keeping the organization safe.

To learn more, visit: www.bufferzonesecurity.com

Follow us on Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mor Miller

VP of Business Development

BUFFERZONE

Email: mor.miller@bufferzonesecurity.com

Phone: +1.916.258.5817

©2022 BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All rights reserved. BUFFERZONE® is a registered trademark of BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE BUFFERZONE