NYCM Insurance Named Among Best Companies to Work for In New York for 5th Consecutive Year

EDMESTON, N.Y., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCM Insurance has been ranked among the 2022 Best Companies to Work for In New York, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized. Created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management (NYS-SHRM) and Best Companies Group, the statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in New York. Of the 75 companies selected based on a two-part assessment of company policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics, and employee experience, NYCM ranked 11th in the Large Employer Category.

Present to receive the award for 2022 Best Companies to Work for In New York, from left to right, were NYCM Insurance Senior Vice President Michele Couperthwait, Career Development & Life Coach Amanda Lull, and Senior Vice President Julie Palmer. (PRNewswire)

"It is truly an honor to accept this award for the fifth year running," said NYCM Insurance President & CEO Cheryl Robinson. "Since day one, we have strived to maintain an environment where our employees have felt empowered and valued, and this award speaks to that. We are so thankful to our staff, not only for this recognition, but for the dedication and care they display to our customers and each other every day."

With over 850 employees, NYCM Insurance strives to be a leader in company culture by actively investing in employees' health and well-being. Known for its "employee-first" approach, NYCM offers employees a number of personal and professional development opportunities, including programs such as its 365 Passport to Wellness, Employee Enrichment Journey, and Education Incentive Program. The company was selected as the inaugural winner of Commerce Chenango's "Culture Creator" award in 2021.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great-great granddaughter, Cheryl Robinson. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com

