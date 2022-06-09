Promethean ActivPanel Named "Student Engagement Solution of the Year" by EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Global edtech leader recognized for its trailblazing interactive display second year in a row

SEATTLE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization, has named Promethean's ActivPanel interactive display as the 2022 "Student Engagement Solution of the Year."

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top-performing companies, products, and services in the global educational technology landscape. In 2021, the Promethean ActivPanel was awarded "Classroom Technology Solution of the Year." Products were evaluated focusing on the following criteria: innovation, performance, ease of use and manageability, functionality, value, and impact. This year's program attracted over 2,250 nominations from around the world.

"Promethean is proud to be recognized for the second year as a classroom technology solution that positively affects the classroom and brings new levels of engagement to students in today's ever-changing education landscape," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "The ActivPanel is continuing to adapt to the needs of students and teachers as edtech has become second nature in most classrooms around the world. We look forward to continuing to be a resource for schools and districts in helping bring innovative learning strategies to life."

With over 1.7 million classrooms worldwide utilizing Promethean's products, the ActivPanel has solidified its spot as an industry-leading interactive display designed for all classrooms. The ActivPanel enables educators to deliver adaptable and engaging lessons using lesson delivery software solutions like Promethean's ClassFlow and ActivInspire , with thousands of collaborative apps and tools available at the touch of a button. Having the ability to modify a lesson and customize activities easily helps educators teach to multiple learning styles, creating engaging lessons that boost participation and collaboration amongst students.

The EdTech Breakthrough Award success comes after Futuresource Consulting's Q1 2022 World Interactive Displays report confirmed Promethean was the global K-12 education sector Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD) market leader, excluding sales in China from 2018 to 2021 collectively. From April 2021 to March 2022, Promethean achieved a 23.8% volume share of the total IFPD market. In that same 12-month period, Promethean remained the number one brand in the United States, United Kingdom & Ireland, and Germany.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

